Nigeria’s upstream sector received a major boost on December 1, 2025, when NNPC E&P Limited (NEPL), the upstream arm of NNPC Limited, reached a record-breaking 355,000 barrels of oil per day.

It marks the company’s highest daily output since 1989 and signals a powerful turnaround for the country’s energy industry.

How NEPL achieved 355,000bpd breakthrough

The achievement stands as a landmark moment for NEPL, reflecting years of internal reforms focused on discipline, efficiency and smarter operational delivery.

According to company data, average daily production has climbed from 203,000 barrels per day in 2023 to 312,000 barrels in 2025. That 52 percent surge in just two years demonstrates the scale of progress happening beneath the surface.

NEPL’s latest production high is the product of a deliberate, long-term strategy to modernize operations and strengthen asset performance.

Rather than depending on short-term fixes, the company has invested in structured field development, improved systems and strong leadership.

These steps have helped stabilize output in an environment long plagued by volatility.

The result is a more predictable and commercially driven operation. For the broader country, it also offers evidence that long-standing national production goals are no longer out of reach.

With NEPL’s momentum, Nigeria’s targets of 2 million barrels per day by 2027 and 3 million by 2030 now appear more realistic than ever.

NNPC leadership speaks on the milestone

Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, Group CEO of NNPC Limited, described the achievement as a clear sign that Nigeria’s energy revival is already taking shape.

He noted that surpassing NEPL’s own benchmarks shows that the essential pieces needed to scale national output are being firmly put in place.

According to him, this milestone strengthens investor confidence and proves that Nigeria is ready to function as a dependable global energy supplier.

He highlighted the importance of commercial discipline, better processes and stronger partnerships as key drivers of the turnaround.

Udy Ntia, executive vice president, Upstream, added that the accomplishment is not just about the numbers. He stressed that sustainable growth must be rooted in responsible practices, not shortcuts.

For NEPL, he said, production growth must go hand in hand with safety, community welfare and environmental care. This shift, he explained, aligns NEPL with global standards for modern energy companies.

Managing director of NEPL, Nicolas Foucart, framed the milestone as part of a wider transformation taking place across NNPC Limited.

He credited clear leadership direction, accountable partnerships and a committed workforce for moving the company closer to its long-term goals.

What the milestone means for Nigeria

Beyond the impressive figures, the new production record carries broader national implications.

Higher output means stronger energy security, improved revenue for the government and a more resilient economy.

It also sends a positive message to international partners watching Nigeria’s efforts to stabilise and grow its energy sector.

For NEPL, the achievement represents a foundation for bigger steps ahead.

For Nigeria, it signals that the country’s long-awaited upstream revival is no longer an aspiration but a reality in motion.

The new milestone comes after the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) announced this year that Nigeria surpassed 1.7 million barrels per day oil product.

The company’s downstream sector announced a petrol price slash recently, giving hopes to consumers and motorists.

NNPC announces fresh milestone

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NNPC announced that its Abigail Joseph Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading (FPSO) vessel had produced 60,000 barrels of crude oil daily.

The minister of state for petroleum (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, disclosed that Nigeria’s commitment to boosting oil production is progressing tremendously.

He said the stride was due to a solid partnership between the NNPC and its local partners, stressing that the recent production was commendable.

