Dangote Refinery has and depot operators have renewed their price war in the downstream petroleum sector

The development follows the petrol price cuts announced by the mega refinery last weekend

In response, depot operators also mildly adjusted their prices to undercut Dangote Refinery’s growing market dominance

A fierce new price war is shaking Nigeria’s fuel market as Dangote Refinery and private depot operators battle for dominance with fresh petrol price cuts.

Both sides have introduced fresh cuts in petrol prices in a bid to gain market dominance and maintain customer loyalty.

The renewed rivalry comes amid growing anxiety over the Federal Government’s planned 15% import tariff on petrol, which analysts warn could destabilize the still-fragile deregulated fuel market.

Dangote Refinery drops petrol price to ₦828 per litre

At the weekend, Dangote Refinery announced a new gantry price of ₦828 per litre, down from ₦877, marking a 5.6% reduction.

The refinery’s latest price adjustment, according to data from Petroleumprice.ng, took effect on Friday and represents its second major review in three months.

Oil marketers confirmed the new pricing, noting that it reflects Dangote’s strategy to stabilize supply and respond to market realities.

However, the move quickly triggered a chain reaction across the sector as private depot operators scrambled to protect their market share.

Depot operators respond with competitive discounts

In response, major depots such as Aiteo, Bovas, and Eterna reduced their prices to ₦850, ₦848, and ₦870 per litre respectively. Other players like AIPEC, Ardova, Integrated, and NIPCO also followed suit, adjusting their rates to between ₦868 and ₦870 per litre.

Despite these wholesale price cuts, the retail pump price of petrol across major filling stations remains unchanged at ₦920 per litre, offering no direct relief to consumers.

A market survey of Dangote retail partners, including MRS, Ardova, TotalEnergies, Heyden, Techno Oil, and Sunbeth, showed prices pegged at ₦920 per litre. Industry operators say the market remains too volatile for any retailer to risk selling below this average.

Marketers warn of losses amid volatile market

According to Daily Sun Depot marketers said that Dangote’s aggressive pricing has already pushed some operators into loss-making territory.

“Anyone selling below ₦920 is selling at a loss,” one marketer said. “The refinery’s ₦49 difference per litre is already squeezing margins.”

They described current price cuts as “survival moves”, aimed at keeping their businesses afloat rather than improving consumer prices.

Experts caution against import tariff on petroleum

Meanwhile, energy experts have urged caution over the government’s plan to introduce a 15% import tariff on petrol.

Tanya Stepanova, Research Director at S&P Global Commodities Insights, warned during a MEMAN webinar that Nigeria still relies heavily on imports to supplement local production.

She revealed that some imports from Togo may not be fully captured in trade data, suggesting the country’s import volumes are underreported.

Similarly, MEMAN’s Executive Secretary, Clement Isong, said the tariff could raise petrol prices for low-income households and small businesses.

He called for transparent pricing data and gradual, evidence-based policy implementation to avoid destabilizing the market.

Isong further warned that new tariffs could distort competition and force smaller importers out of business, urging the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to intensify oversight.

The bottom line

Nigeria’s fuel market is at a critical crossroads. While Dangote Refinery’s price cuts signal progress toward local market control, the absence of retail relief and the looming import tariff risk undoing recent gains.

For consumers still paying ₦920 at the pump, the battle for market dominance remains a distant benefit, at least for now.

