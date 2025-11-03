Cooking gas prices have remained elevated despite promises by dealers that the price will crash

Findings in Lagos shows that several dealers and plants sold the product at N1,200 and N1,400 per kg

Some gas retailers blamed the persistent increase on depot-level challenges and logistics issues

The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), commonly known as cooking gas, has remained stubbornly high across Nigeria, defying expectations of a drop to pre-October levels.

Despite assurances from industry players, the commodity continues to sell above ₦1,200 per kilogram (kg) in most parts of the country.

A market survey across Lagos shows that as of Sunday, November 2, 2025, several gas plants and refilling outlets sold the product between ₦1,200 and ₦1,400 per kg, compared to ₦950–₦1,000/kg just a month earlier.

Dealers cite supply gaps and depot prices

At Gasland in Igando, Ikotun, and Mac Rich Gas Plant in Cele-Okota, a kilogram sold for ₦1,200, while other locations charged between ₦1,300 and ₦1,400 depending on distance and supply costs.

Some gas retailers, speaking on condition of anonymity, blamed the persistent increase on depot-level challenges and logistics issues.

“As of last month, we sold at ₦900 to ₦950 per kg. Now we retail at ₦1,200 per kg. This is the situation we find ourselves in,” one dealer said. “We hope the price drops further in the coming weeks.”

Investigations revealed that bulk buyers purchasing between 150kg and 200kg now pay ₦1,104 per kg at depots, reflecting sustained supply pressure.

Marketers blame backlog, refinery maintenance

According to the outgoing President of the Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM), Olatunbosun Oladapo, the prolonged high prices are linked to a backlog of unsupplied volumes, refinery maintenance, and logistics constraints.

However, he expressed optimism that relief may come soon with the expected market entry of Seplat Energy’s gas supply and increased output from Dangote Refinery.

“These developments, along with ongoing investments in gas infrastructure, should ease supply constraints and help stabilize prices nationwide,” Oladapo said.

LPG consumption doubles as more Nigerians adopt gas

Speaking at the Association’s 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM), Oladapo disclosed that Nigeria’s LPG consumption has doubled from 900,000 metric tonnes in 2021 to about 2 million metric tonnes in 2025.

“About four years ago, national consumption stood between 900,000 and 1 million metric tonnes.

Today, it’s 2 million metric tonnes, and by the first quarter of 2026, we expect it to reach 3 million metric tonnes per annum,” he stated.

He attributed the growth to increased private investment, better collaboration with government agencies, and public acceptance of LPG as a cleaner, safer household energy source.

With continued policy support under the Federal Government’s Decade of Gas initiative, Oladapo said the sector could achieve 6 million metric tonnes of annual consumption in the near future.

Only two depots currently supplying nationwide

Meanwhile, new reports from Petroleumprice.ng reveal a sharp drop in active LPG supply points nationwide.

As of October 31, 2025, only two major facilities, Navgas in Lagos and Stockgap in Port Harcourt, are currently dispensing LPG, Legit.ng earlier reported.

Navgas sells at ₦920 per kg, while Stockgap’s rate stands at ₦990 per kg. Industry operators warn that the contraction in supply could trigger another round of scarcity if not urgently addressed.

“Only two depots are selling now, and that’s very risky,” one operator warned. “It shows there’s a supply glitch and a possible scarcity incoming.”

Cooking gas scarcity hits major cities

Legit.ng earlier reported that households across Lagos, Ogun, and other major cities are reeling from severe cooking gas shortages as prices have jumped by over 80%.

Where gas once retailed at around ₦1,150/kg, vendors now demand ₦1,600/kg or more.

In some areas, queues form at street corners as customers rush to refill their cylinders.

