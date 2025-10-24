Nigeria has recorded a landmark diplomatic victory on the global energy stage following the election of two Nigerians into key leadership positions at the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) during its 27th Ministerial Meeting held in Doha, Qatar.

The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, OON, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, on what he described as a “historic achievement” that reaffirms Nigeria’s leadership in global gas diplomacy.

At the meeting, Dr. Philip Mshelbila, Managing Director of Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), was elected Secretary-General of the GECF, while the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, emerged as President of the 2026 GECF Ministerial Meeting.

Testament to Tinubu’s foreign policy vision

Ambassador Tuggar hailed the dual appointments as a direct reflection of President Tinubu’s proactive foreign policy engagements and his strategic commitment to restoring Nigeria’s global influence under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“These milestones underscore the President’s determination to position Nigeria as a decisive player in global energy diplomacy,” Tuggar stated, adding that the development demonstrates the effectiveness of Nigeria’s re-energized diplomatic machinery.

Behind-the-scenes diplomacy that delivered the win

The Minister of Foreign Affairs revealed that the victory followed months of intense and well-coordinated diplomatic engagements led by Nigeria’s missions to GECF member states.

According to him, the Ministry formally launched Nigeria’s campaign for the GECF positions and engaged African member countries to rally unified continental support.

Beyond Africa, Nigeria also leveraged high-level platforms such as the BRICS Summit in Brazil and the African Union’s 7th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, to lobby voting members.

Ambassador Tuggar noted that this success was ultimately made possible through strong political backing from the Presidency, ensuring Nigeria’s candidature received broad-based endorsement from member countries.

A win for Africa’s voice in global energy governance

In statement seen by Legit.ng, Tuggar commended both Dr. Mshelbila and Minister Ekpo for their exemplary leadership and wealth of experience, describing their elections as “victories not just for Nigeria, but for Africa’s collective voice in global energy governance.”

He expressed confidence that their leadership will strengthen the GECF’s role in advancing global energy transition, ensuring fair resource management, and promoting sustainable development.

Foreign Affairs Ministry reaffirms commitment

Ambassador Tuggar concluded by reaffirming the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ continued commitment to aligning its diplomatic strategies with President Tinubu’s broader vision of a reformed, respected, and economically vibrant Nigeria.

He emphasized that under the current administration, Nigeria’s foreign policy will remain focused on delivering tangible economic and strategic benefits for its citizens, while reinforcing the country’s place as a key influencer in the global energy landscape.

