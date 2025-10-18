A leading regional energy think tank, the West Africa Centre for Energy Policy and Reforms (WACEPR), has congratulated Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, the Commission Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), on receiving the SERVICOM Outstanding Leadership Award.

In a statement released in Accra and signed by its Executive Director, Dr. Kwabena Mensah-Ashitey, WACEPR described the award as a “well-deserved honour for a reform-minded technocrat whose leadership has restored transparency, efficiency, and professionalism to Nigeria’s upstream petroleum sector."

NUPRC chief executive officer, Gbenga Komolafe, gets accolades Credit: NUPRC

Source: Facebook

Restoring confidence in Nigeria’s oil governance

The Centre lauded Komolafe’s stewardship since assuming office as the pioneer head of NUPRC after the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA). It said his leadership has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to building a performance-driven regulator that balances investor confidence with national interest.

“Under Engr. Komolafe, the NUPRC has emerged as a model of institutional independence and technical competence in West Africa’s oil governance space,” the statement said.

According to WACEPR, his administration has implemented key PIA fiscal provisions, deepened host community engagement, and promoted data transparency in hydrocarbon production — steps that have repositioned Nigeria’s upstream sector for global competitiveness.

Empowering host communities and driving reform

Dr. Mensah-Ashitey highlighted NUPRC’s success in the Host Communities Development Trust (HCDT) initiative, which has given oil-producing areas a direct voice in project planning, benefit distribution, and environmental management.

He also praised Komolafe’s focus on production optimisation, hydrocarbon measurement, and decarbonisation, aligning Nigeria’s oil operations with global energy transition goals while safeguarding government revenue.

“The upstream reforms led by Komolafe have introduced a new level of accountability. Nigeria now publishes clearer data on production, investment flows, and environmental performance — a move that builds investor trust and assures citizens of responsible resource management,” WACEPR noted.

Recognition for integrity and regional impact

The Ghana-based organisation also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for maintaining a policy of non-interference in NUPRC’s operations, saying this autonomy has allowed the regulator to function effectively and uphold the integrity of the PIA.

“President Tinubu deserves commendation for giving the Commission the independence it needs. The NUPRC’s professionalism under his leadership is a refreshing model in a region where regulatory capture often undermines reforms,” Mensah-Ashitey added.

WACEPR further praised Komolafe’s partnerships with the World Bank and the Global Gas Flaring Reduction Partnership, aimed at advancing decarbonisation and improving emission management standards across Nigeria’s upstream oil industry.

A model for Africa’s energy regulators

“As Africa’s largest oil producer, Nigeria’s example under Komolafe’s leadership offers valuable lessons to other resource-rich nations,” WACEPR said. “His focus on service delivery, staff welfare, and institutional ethics reflects a rare brand of leadership — one rooted in public service and long-term value creation.”

The think tank urged other regulators in the region to emulate NUPRC’s integrity-driven approach, describing Komolafe’s SERVICOM award as “a testament to what is achievable when competence meets integrity in public service.”

