The $20 billion Dangote Refinery is setting a strict law for truck drivers by placing a new loading limit

The refinery disclosed in a recent statement that truck drivers under its employment are mandated to adhere to the 45,000L loading limit

The loading limit was announced the Nigerian government to curb cases of tanker accidents and explosions

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced that it will begin enforcing a strict 45,000-litre truck loading limit for all petroleum products, Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), and Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK), effective November 1, 2025.

The move, the refinery said, is in compliance with a directive from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), which recently reaffirmed its policy restricting truck capacity to curb overloading and its associated risks.

A new chapter of regulatory enforcement

In a circular to customers signed by the Group Commercial Operations of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE, the refinery stated:

“In line with the directive from the NMDPRA, please be informed that the maximum truck loading capacity for PMS, AGO and ATK is now set at 45,000 litres. Kindly ensure all trucks are calibrated accordingly and have a valid chart reflecting the same. This directive takes effect from November 1, 2025.”

This marks a defining shift for the Nigerian downstream sector, which for decades has grappled with widespread overloading practices that led to road damage, product diversion and frequent tanker explosions.

Dangote Refinery said it will only admit trucks physically calibrated and certified for 45,000 litres, signalling a zero-tolerance policy toward non-compliance.

All non-conforming trucks will be denied access to loading points, the refinery warned.

Analysts say this move could redefine logistics planning for marketers, independent depot operators and transporters who have historically relied on extra-capacity trucks to maximise margins.

Why the NMDPRA enforced the 45,000L cap

The NMDPRA’s directive is not new, but it’s now being strictly implemented with digital oversight. For years, trucks loaded between 50,000 and 70,000 litres, often exceeding axle limits and posing safety and environmental risks.

The consequences have been grave:

Recurring tanker explosions resulting in fatalities and loss of property.

Rapid road deterioration due to axle weight overload.

Product diversion and smuggling, especially in border regions.

Inconsistent depot practices, enabling corruption and revenue loss.

With the introduction of real-time truck instrumentation and digital loading records, the regulator now has tools to track compliance — and the Dangote Refinery’s enforcement could set a new industry benchmark.

Industry braces for adjustment

As the November 1 deadline nears, major and independent marketers are recalibrating fleets and updating documentation to avoid operational disruptions during the busy year-end demand period.

While initial slowdowns in loading are expected, experts believe the change will bring long-term gains in accountability, safety and route efficiency.

The Dangote Refinery reaffirmed its commitment to full regulatory alignment and “globally benchmarked operations,” describing the move as a step toward a more structured and transparent downstream ecosystem.

A safer, fairer future for Nigeria’s fuel distribution

For a country long plagued by unsafe roads and fuel diversion scandals, this development could mark the beginning of a disciplined and data-driven era in petroleum logistics, one where every litre is accounted for and every journey safer.

