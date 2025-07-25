Lagos residents are set to face an epileptic power supply over the next 24 days, starting from July 28 into August

The power outage announcements were made by the two electricity distribution companies operating in Lagos

Residents have been advised on what to do during the period, as businesses are expected to be affected

Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company and Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) have announced that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) will embark on a planned maintenance operation.

The two electricity companies, in a separate public notice, advised that the maintenance will result in a power outage.

TCN set for maintenance in Lagos Photo credit: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

The power outage will take place from Monday, July 28, to Thursday, August 21, 2025, running daily from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The companies explained that the disruption is necessary to allow TCN to carry out critical maintenance works on the Omotosho – Ikeja West 330kV power line.

The repair activity is expected to lead to intermittent power outages and load shedding.

Ikeja Electric announces power outage

Ikeja's message to its customers pleaded for understanding.

It reads:

"Dear Esteemed Customer, Please be informed that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) will carry out scheduled maintenance on the Omotosho–Ikeja West 330kV transmission line from Monday, July 28, to Thursday, August 21, 2025, between 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM daily.

"During this period, customers may experience intermittent power supply and load shedding across our network due to the planned TCN outage.

"We sincerely regret any inconvenience this may cause."

Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company service areas include Abule Egba, Ikeja, Akowonjo, Ikorodu, Shomolu, and Oshodi.

Lagos residents set for power outage Photo credit: Nurphoto

Source: Twitter

EKEDC announces power outage

EKEDC has also released a statement confirming the planned maintenance by TCN.

Its message to customers reads:

“Dear Valued Customer, Please be informed that there will be a planned outage by our partner, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

"From Monday, 28th July to Thursday, 21st August 2025. Time: 08:00 – 17:00 hrs (daily)

"Reason: To enable safe maintenance work on the Omotosho–Ikeja West 330kV power line. Impact: Intermittent outages and load shedding across our network. Affected Areas: All areas within our network coverage.

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and kindly ask for your understanding."

The service area of EKEDC includes Agbara, Ojo, Festac, Ijora, Mushin, Orile, Apapa, Lekki, Ibeju, the Islands, Ajah, and Ajele.

Power experts mention causes of poor electricity supply in Nigeria

Ealier, Legit.ng reported that the Chartered Institute of Power Engineers of Nigeria (CIPEN) has attributed Nigeria's ongoing electricity crisis to political interference and the government's failure to appoint qualified professionals to manage the power sector.

Abraham pointed out that while former President Muhammadu Buhari approved the creation of CIPEN in May 2023 as a regulatory and professional body, political interference continues to hinder progress in the sector.

He argued that prioritising political loyalty over competence has stunted the development of technical solutions.

