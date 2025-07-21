Residents in Enugu under Band A are now expected to pay less for the electricity tariff from next month

The electricity company said the new tariff is based on a cost-reflective review, supported by federal government subsidies

Band A customers across Nigeria enjoy 20-24 hours of power supply on their feeders, and the tarrif is higher

The Enugu Electricity Regulatory Commission (EERC) has announced a reduction in electricity tariffs for Band A customers in the state, effective from August 1, 2025.

According to a notice to MainPower Electricity Distribution Limited, the utility that succeeded Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), Enugu residents under Band A will now pay N160 per kilowatt-hour (kWh).

Enugu state announces new tarrif for Band A users Photo credit: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

The new tarrif represents a N49 from the previous rate of N2090/kWh.

This decision was contained in the Commission’s Order No. EERC/2025/003, entitled “Tariff Order for MainPower Electricity Distribution Limited 2025,” and was issued over the weekend.

New tarrif plan for Enugu residents

Chairman of the EERC, Chijioke Okonkwo, said that the revision follows a comprehensive review of MainPower Electricity Distribution Limited's tariff and licensing applications as the successor to the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC).

This review utilised the Commission's Tariff Methodology Regulations 2024 and Distribution Tariff Model to establish a fair average tariff of N94 per kWh.

He said:

"We reviewed their entire costs, using our Tariff Methodology Regulations 2024, and the supporting Distribution Tariff Model to get an average price of N94.

“The price is low because the Federal Government has been subsidising electricity generation cost ,which charges only N45 out of the actual cost of N112. That was how we came about the average tariff of N94 as cost cost-reflective tariff at our level as a subnational electricity market.

“Breaking this across the various tariff bands means that Band A will be paying N160 while other Bands B, C, D, and E are frozen.

“Band A, at N160 will help MainPower to manage the rate shock, and if the subsidy is removed, the savings will assist them in stabilising the tariff over a defined period of time. Nevertheless, at all times, the tariff will be cost reflective and will not require any state subsidy."

The Commission said that the tariff adjustment is in line with its commitment to ensure cost-reflective pricing and compliance with state legislation governing electricity regulation.

Some of the areas under Band A in Enugu

According to data published by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), here are the areas to benefit from the Band A tarrif reduction.

New Government House, Ochudo

Azuiyiokwu, New Govt House

Amowelle, Amokpo, Ezeama

Agbani, Awgu LGA

Atani Road, Creek Road, Fegge

Ifite, UNIZIK, Awka Industrial

UNIZIK, Roban, CBN, Govt House

Anambra Secretariat, ABS

Emenite, Alo Aluminium

Independence Layout

Shoprite, Golden Royal

Psychiatric Hospital

Abakpa, GRA, Emene

Trans Ekulu

Kingsway Road, Okpara Avenue

Amechi Village, Obeagu Town

Golf Estate, G.R.A

G.R.A, CBN Quarters

Zoo Estate, Abakaliki Road

Housing Estate, Timber Shed

Geogold Hotel, Juhel Industries

Bridge Head Industrial Area

Industrial Layout Irete

Ikeduru Hospital, Alex Aluminium

World Bank, Irete, P/H Road

World Bank, P/H Road

Ugwuogo, Okpeke Nike

Nsukka Road, Ama Breweries

Coca Cola Industries

Source: Legit.ng