Dangote Refinery has stated that its program of strategic partnerships with petroleum marketers will be restructured but will remain intact. The company said that it was creating a new reward or incentive program for devoted partners.

Photo Credit: Dangote Group

Source: Getty Images

The guarantee follows the suspension of the Refinery's gasoline delivery program by the management, which discovered a massive product diversion operation using its affiliate marketers and strategic partners.

To prevent further market distortion, it advised all retail stations to adhere to the suggested pump prices.

According to market observations, several independent depot owners have adjusted their prices to reflect Dangote's changes, selling at an average of N820 per litre instead of N835 earlier in the week.

With the goal of maintaining competitive pricing and a consistent supply across the country, the discount program was created to assist registered marketers by providing refined petroleum products at below-market prices.

Investigations, however, showed that marketers permitted unregistered third parties to lift merchandise using their loading tickets, often known as "Authority to Collect" (ATC), avoiding retail operations and making money without having to pay for operations.

The business characterized the abuses as a threat to its operations and market stability in a circular signed by Fatima Dangote, group executive director of Commercial Operations.

“Over the last few months, DPRP has been receiving unprecedented complaints of strategic partners selling their ATCs at the refinery below the prevailing PMS gantry price,” the letter stated.

The resale of subsidized products at market prices higher than the refinery's subsidized rate, with profits earned from the price differential, was a crucial component of the malpractice.

For instance, marketers were allegedly selling premium motor spirit (PMS) to unregistered marketers at N819 per litre, which is slightly less than the legal pricing of N825, while Dangote was offering the same to its affiliates at N815 per litre. This allowed them to make an immediate profit of N4 per litre.

Industry analyst Olatide Jeremiah confirmed the reports, noting that the scheme was further compromised by the misuse of Dangote’s credit-based volume program. Under that programme, partners received additional volumes on credit to boost nationwide distribution.

Photo Credit: Contributor

Source: UGC

“Instead of ensuring circulation at their retail stations, these partners diverted the products to unregistered buyers, cashing in quickly,” Jeremiah added.

The refinery permitted all previously approved Product Release Notes (PRNs) to stay in effect while also stopping new sales at the partner's price. Partners will continue to receive products at the discounted pricing if they paid prior to the stoppage on July 13th.

