Marketers selling Dangote Refinery petrol have slightly increased petrol prices after the refinery ended its fuel discount

Investigations show that MRS and AP filling stations in Lagos and Ogun states slightly raised PMS prices

The move came after the Dangote Group announced a nationwide suspension of fuel discounts to the marketers over diversion

Petrol prices rose slightly over the weekend following the suspension of the fuel discount by the Dangote Refinery.

Market surveys by Legit.ng show that most filling stations selling Dangote petrol raised their prices slightly in parts of Ogun and Lagos states.

MRS, AP raise petrol prices slightly

For example, an MRS filling station in the Ifo area of Ogun State increased its petrol prices from N865 per litre to N897, representing a N32 price increase.

Market watchers say the move may be connected with the suspension of the N5 fuel discount offered by the Dangote Refinery to its partners selling its products.

“It’s a small increase, but we feel it,” Kayode Olagunju, a commuter in Lagos, said.

Although there are speculations that the refinery may reintroduce the discount as it plans to roll out fuel nationwide to end users.

An AP filling station along the Yaya Abatan area of the Ogba area of Lagos slightly increased its PMS price to N867 per litre from N865.

However, other Dangote partner stations maintained a uniform price of N865 per litre as competition heats up in the downstream sector.

Dangote Refinery allegedly dumps marketers

In a dramatic twist that sent shockwaves throughout the downstream petroleum industry, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery Limited ended its deal and allegedly dumped its direct marketers.

The development comes as the facility plans to start an ambitious nationwide fuel distribution on August 15, 2025.

According to reports, a letter by the mega refinery to all its partner marketers and filling stations dated July 13, 2025, and signed by Dangote Group’s Executive Director of Commercial Operations, Fatima Dangote, disclosed that the refinery has suspended its discounted fuel supply scheme.

The letter cited racketeering by marketers for the suspension.

Dangote ends fuel discount deal with marketers

According to the letter, the discounted price offers to partner retailers ended effective July 13, 2025, and the facility is working to restructure the scheme.

It, however, asked marketers to explore other incentives and reward structures offered by the refinery.

Energy policy experts have said the move may be connected to the planned nationwide rollout of petroleum products by the refinery.

Filling stations selling Dangote petrol

Some of the retail marketers under the 650,000 bpd-capacity refinery include MRS Oil, Ardova, Hyde Energy, Optima Energy, Heyden Petroleum, and Techno Oil.

A prior report by Legit.ng disclosed that the Lekki-based refinery recently onboarded 15 new marketers, which include TotalEnergies, among others.

Marketers undercut Dangote Refinery

Legit.ng earlier reported that several filling stations have cut petrol prices below N900 per litre, days after Dangote Refinery slashed its ex-depot price by N40.

Many filling stations in Lagos and Ogun states now sell petrol at N875 and N890 per litre.

However, some petrol stations still sold the product above N900 per litre as of Sunday, July 6, 2025.

