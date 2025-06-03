The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has released the names of unmetered customers eligible for refunds and compensation

The move came after the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) debited the DisCo N1.69 billion

AEDC disclosed on its website that the refund covers January through September 2023, and part of 2025

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has published the list of unmetered customers eligible for a refund or compensation after the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) debited the firm.

A previous report by Legit.ng disclosed that NERC approved N1.69 billion deductions from the operating expenditure of AEDC over failure to cap estimated billing.

NERC sanctions AEDC for overbilling

NERC said the sanction represents 10% of the total amount AEDC overbilled customers between May and September 2023.

However, in an update on its website, AEDC announced that it has completed the credit adjustment for affected unmetered customers who were overbilled for the period.

The electricity distribution firm explained that the customers will be notified of the credit adjustment in their subsequent bills.

AEDC releases names of eligible customers for refund

According to reports, between January and September 2023, the Abuja DisCo issued a list of almost 100 customers who were eligible for a refund in the Wuse Zone in Abuja.

The company’s information shows that the 2024 list includes July, August, and September cap refunds.

AEDC released the names, the refund amount and other information of the affected customers in different areas qualified for a refund in May 2025 for customers under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP).

AEDC to compensate Band A customers

Also, the company announced that in line with the NERC directives, some affected Band A customers who received less than 20 hours of power per month have been compensated via units for prepaid customers and credit adjustments for postpaid consumers.

AEDC classified customers, with their number, SPN, or account numbers, based on the month in which they were overbilled.

The list includes compensation for April 2020, June 2024, July 2024, August 2024, November 2024, December 2024, and January 2025.

NERC orders DisCos to downgrade Band A customers

The development comes after NERC ordered eight electricity distribution firms to downgrade 18 electricity feeders in the Band A feeders to lower bands over their inability to supply a minimum of 20 hours of power to the affected customers.

The commission also ordered the DisCos to compensate Band A customers in 213 feeders.

The order was contained in the May 2025 Supplementary Order to the Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO).

Aba Power begins free prepaid meter rollout

Legit.ng earlier reported that Aba Power has begun the rollout of the second phase of its prepaid meter installation scheme.

The power utility company resumed operations with 20,000 smart meters provided by Eves Metering of China, which will be fully installed within one month at a cost of approximately N3.5 billion.

However, the firm said it is not providing metres simultaneously to all its coverage areas.

