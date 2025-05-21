Chevron Nigeria Limited, one of the biggest oil companies in the world, has announced intake for its internship programme

The opening, which is part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, is for Nigerian students looking to have practical experience

Eligible candidates must be Nigerian students enrolled in academic programs either in Nigeria or overseas

Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), a leading integrated energy company operating in partnership with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, has announced the opening of applications for its internship program for Nigerian students.

In a statement the company said interested Nigerians must be Nigerian students enrolled in academic programs either in Nigeria or overseas, pursuing qualifications such as a Bachelor’s degree, National Diploma, or Higher National Diploma.

It added that Industry experience must be a requirement to complete your program.

Part of the statement reads:

"CNL’s internship program is a part of Chevron's commitment to corporate social responsibility and supporting the Student Industrial Work Experience Scheme. The program provides learning opportunities for Nigerian students pursuing undergraduate, graduate and post-graduate degrees. The program is designed to enable students build and demonstrate technical knowledge, develop new skills and contribute effectively in a professional environment.

​"As an Intern you will work on varied assignments in line with your discipline and/or research work. You will report to a supervisor who will assign day to day tasks and oversee your growth and development.

"This program offers valuable industry and functional insights through hands-on experience, mentorship, learning from professionals at the company and other curated opportunities."

The deadline for applications is Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 11:59 p.m

Eligibility to apply

The program is open only to Nigerian students studying either in-country or overseas.

Candidates must currently be enrolled in an academic program leading to a graduate degree. This could be a Bachelor's degree, National Diploma, or Higher National Diploma.

Industry experience must be a mandatory requirement for the completion of your program.

Requirements

Prospective candidates are required to obtain a recommendation letter from their institution, which must be submitted along with the internship application.

The internship has a minimum duration of 3 months and a maximum of 12 months, as applicable.

All applications must be submitted online through the application portal.

Applicants must possess good communication and interpersonal skills.

All applicants will go through a shortlisting process, which will include aptitude tests. Selection will be strictly based on performance and available slots.

