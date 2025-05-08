About five oil companies have imported 103,800 metric tonnes of petrol in the first week of May

Ardova, AA RANO, BOVAS Oil, NIPCO, and Alkanes all imported petrol in Lagos and Calabar ports

The development comes as Dangote Refinery continues to lead in depot pieces at N837 per litre

Tanker-tracking data has shown a surge in refined petrol imports across several depots owned by prominent oil marketers.

As of Wednesday, May 7, 2025, five vessels discharged petrol at terminals in Lagos and Calabar ports.

Five oil companies import petrol in Lagos

The deliveries reinforce national supply chains as marketers move to meet domestic demands driven by low petrol prices.

In Lagos, a BURBAN tanker carried about 16,800 mt of petrol belonging to NIPCO.

According to petroleumprice.ng, the vessel arrived on Nigerian shores on April 3, berthed on April 5, 2025, with discharge continuing until May 6, 2025.

Also, another vessel, Mosumola, laden with 35,000 mt of petrol belonging to Ardova, arrived at Lagos ports on May 3, 2025.

The vessel is reportedly discharging petrol and will depart on May 8, 2025.

Also, the LESTE vessel arrived at Lagos ports on May 2, 2025, with 22,000 mt of petrol owned by AA Rano, an oil marketing firm.

The vessel will deliver PMS volumes directly to AA RANO’s bunkering network, with discharge expected to conclude on May 8.

BOVAS Oil received about 15,000 mt of petrol delivered aboard Lady Doyin vessels and arrived at Lagos port on May 5, 2025.

The vessel will pump PMS into BOVAS’ supply chain, with an estimated departure date set at May 9, 2025.

An oil tanker delivers petrol in Calabar

In Calabar port, the African Marvel vessel delivered 15,000 mt of petrol belonging to Alkanes, an oil marketing company.

Discharge is currently ongoing as the vessel reportedly widens access to petrol in Nigeria’s South-South and Southeast.

Dangote Refinery offers cheaper prices as a marketer

These vessels delivered about 103,800 mt of petrol, fueling Nigeria’s distribution network.

According to estimates, Dangote Refinery still leads depot prices at N837 per litre. However, experts say, delivery speed determines market advantage.

The development comes as oil marketers raised alarm over the proposed ban on imported products under the One Nigeria Policy.

Marketers send urgent message to FG

The Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has warned the Nigerian government against imposing a blanket ban on imported goods, especially petroleum products.

Aliko Dangote lifted the lid on those who frustrate the reforms in the oil industry. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: UGC

The marketers disclosed that the move could cause economic and supply chain issues.

PETROAN says new policy could cause inflation

PETROAN’s warning comes as the Nigerian government said it will restrict importing foreign goods that could be produced locally.

PETROAN’s national president, Billy Gillis-Harry, disclosed that the policy could exacerbate inflation and expressed the need for energy security.

He said the association’s concern is the availability and affordability of petroleum products to meet Nigeria’s daily consumption volume, estimated at over 46 million litres of petrol and other petroleum products.

According to him, the country must ensure its policies do not jeopardise energy security, which could affect the economy and Nigerians.

Filling stations reduce petrol prices again

Legit.ng earlier reported that petroleum product marketers have intensified the price war amid falling crude oil costs globally.

Due to low crude oil costs, the downstream operators adjusted their petrol and other petroleum products prices.

Findings showed that the dealers' new price cuts were also caused by competition as local producers and retail stations battled imported petroleum products.

