Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo has finally signed the Edo State Electricity Bill into Law with changes

The new repeals the 2022 version aligns with the Electricity Act 2023, and also establishes key institutions

Industry expert Odion Omonfoman described the law as a “game-changer” and expected the law to attract investment to the state

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends

The Edo State Electricity Law 2025 has finally been signed into law by Monday Okpebholo, Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo.

The new law paves the way for energy independence and an improved power supply in the state.

Edo state gets new electricity law Photo credit: nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Changes expected with new Edo state electricity law

There are changes from the new which include the repeal of the Edo State Electricity Law 2022.

It also establishes a structured framework for intra-state electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and regulation.

The new law is also said to be designed to create a more reliable and investor-friendly power sector.

Another change is that the new law grants states authority over electricity regulation within their jurisdictions, the law positions Edo State to take charge of its power infrastructure, fostering industrial and economic growth aligning with the Electricity Act 2023.

Another expectation from the Electricity Act legislation is that it lays the foundation for a competitive electricity market, opening doors for private sector participation and independent power producers.

Speaking at the signing of the bill into law Governor Okpebholo stated that the law enables a structured market where public and private entities can generate, distribute, and trade electricity within the state.

Key institutions established under the law include:

Edo State Electricity Regulatory Commission (ESERC) – Oversees licensing, tariffs, compliance, and consumer protection.

Edo State Electrification Agency

Edo State Electricity Transmission Company

Edo State Electricity Advisory Council

High expectation as Edo state electricity bill signed into law Photo credit: edostategov

Source: Twitter

Expert view on edo new Electricity law

Commenting on the new law, the Lead Consultant on Power to the Nigeria Governors Forum and Group Managing Director of New Hampshire Capital, Odion Omonfoman, described the law as a "game-changer" for Edo State’s electricity sector.

Omonfoman said:

“The Edo State Electricity Law 2025 provides a stable and transparent regulatory framework that will attract investment, improve electricity access, and support industrialisation,”

He added that by establishing ESERC as an independent regulator, the law ensures transparency, regulatory certainty, and consumer protection—key factors for a thriving electricity sector, Punch reports.

On investment opportunities, Omonfoman noted that the law will unlock new prospects for both local and international investors in power generation, mini-grid solutions, and renewable energy development.

FG announces timeline for new electricity tariff hike review

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has released guidelines for electricity tariff reviews every 5 years.

Sanusi Garba, the NERC chairman, noted that the review framework was backed by the provisions of the Electricity Act 2023.

Garba stated that the commission is responsible for reviewing and approving a fair tariff that enables licensees to recover prudent costs and earn a reasonable return on their capital investment in electricity service provision.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng