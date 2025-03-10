A major hydrocarbon discovery has been made in the Songhai Field, situated in Oil Mining Lease (OML) 85, by NNPC Limited and FIRST E&P Joint Venture (JV).

This milestone is expected to significantly support the JV's ongoing efforts to boost oil output and sustainability over the following five years

The well was spudded on November 18, 2024, and has since been drilled down to 8,883 feet in 30 meters of water

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Limited) and FIRST Exploration & Petroleum Development Company Limited (FIRST E&P) Joint Venture (JV) have made a significant hydrocarbon discovery in the Songhai Field, located in Oil Mining Lease (OML) 85.

The Songhai field has a great deal of commercial potential, as evidenced by preliminary analysis. Photo Credit: NNPC

Source: Getty Images

The JV's continuous efforts to increase oil output and sustainability over the next five years are thought to be greatly aided by this milestone, Champion news reported.

Since its spudding on November 18, 2024, the well has been drilled up to 8,883 feet in depth in 30 meters of water. After logging more than 1,000 feet of hydrocarbon-bearing sands in eight reservoirs, it came upon hydrocarbons, the majority of which have outstanding reservoir qualities.

The field has a great deal of commercial potential, as evidenced by preliminary analysis showing considerable volumes of gas and oil.

Segun Owolabi, General Manager of Exploration and Development at FIRST E&P, described the discovery as a major achievement for the JV.

Owolabi said,

“This discovery marks a major milestone in our efforts to unlock the full potential of our assets. The success at Songhai Field underscores the effectiveness of our exploration strategy and our commitment to delivering sustainable value to all stakeholders.”

As the JV's majority partner, NNPC Limited, stressed the find's strategic significance, especially in relation to Nigeria's goals for cost reduction and production expansion. According to NNPC Limited's Chief Upstream Investment Officer, Engineer Seyi Omotowa, the achievement is in line with the business's larger upstream goals.

“This aligns with NNPC Limited’s mandate to drive production growth and cost optimization,” Omotowa said. “The success at Songhai Field reflects our commitment to strategic partnerships, advanced technology, and efficient operations to maximize Nigeria’s hydrocarbon potential sustainably.”

Mallam Mele Kyari, Group CEO of NNPC Limited, further stressed the significance of collaboration in expanding Nigeria’s hydrocarbon reserves.

“This discovery reaffirms the potential of Nigeria’s offshore assets and the importance of collaboration in boosting reserves and production,” Kyari noted. “NNPC Limited remains committed to driving efficiency and long-term value creation for the nation.”

As of right now, the JV's OML 83 and 85 properties consistently produce about 57,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd). It is anticipated that the recent discovery in the Songhai Field will increase output even more and support Nigeria's energy security.

The new discovery bolsters Nigeria's oil and gas industry. Photo Credit: NNPC

Source: UGC

The finding also emphasizes how crucial safety and operational excellence are. The JV has achieved over 9 million man-hours of Lost Time Injury (LTI)-free operations, setting a high standard for safe and responsible hydrocarbon development.

This accomplishment bolsters Nigeria's oil and gas industry and highlights the JV's contribution to the Federal Government's objective of boosting the country's hydrocarbon reserves and production while guaranteeing sustainable energy growth.

