The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has released details of the recent anti-crude theft operations

Within a one-week operation, 179 crude oil theft incidents were exposed, and 55 illegal refineries were taken down

NNPCL gave more details on the anti-theft operations since the start of 2025, showing states where these incidences were uncovered.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has announced the discovery and crackdown of 55 illegal refineries within one week in January 2025.

The state-owned company also announced that 179 crude oil theft incidents were uncovered within the same period.

NNPCL released a video showing how concerted operations between January 11th and 17th, 2025, led to the discovery of 29 illegal pipeline connections and 55 illegal refineries across several states.

The official statement from NNPCL credited the success of these operations to the NNPC Limited’s Command and Control Centre, Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited, Tantita Security Agency, Shell Petroleum Development Company Limited Nigeria, Maton Engineering Nigeria Limited, Liquefied Natural Gas, Oando PLC, and other government security agencies.

The war against crude oil theft

NNPCL confirmed that the battle against crude oil theft and vandalism is ongoing, with continued collaboration across the industry to protect hydrocarbon infrastructure, the PUNCH reports.

The company also reported that security forces in Bayelsa and Abia States discovered illegal pipeline connections and promptly carried out repairs on the facilities.

It added that the crackdown is progressing, as security personnel have located and dismantled illegal refineries in Rivers and Abia States that are producing petroleum products to service the black market.

The operations during the one week also exposed hidden storage sites in Rivers and Abia states, where illegal activities are carried out.

Security forces uncovered and dismantled several illicit sites. Unfortunately, acts of sabotage resulted in multiple oil spills throughout the week, including a damaged condensate pipeline and compromised oil wellheads in Rivers.

NNPCL has been on the move to increase crude oil production and reduce theft, especially with the current situation where local refineries are now considering crude importation to bridge demand.

Location of Crude theft

On the roads, security teams intercepted and confiscated vehicles carrying stolen crude oil in Rivers, Bayelsa, and Abia, while wooden fibre boats loaded with stolen crude were seized on the waterways.

The company broke down the locations of these incidents across the regions. There are 90 in the Central Corridor, 70 in the Eastern Corridor, five in the Western Corridor, and 14 in Deep Blue Water.

The operatives also apprehended and handed over 30 suspects to government security agencies for further investigation.

NNPCL vowed to prosecute the war against crude oil theft until it is reduced to the barest minimum.

Within the first two weeks of 2025, 128 illegal refineries have been exposed; 73 in the first week, and 55 in the second week.

The operations in the first week of the year – January 4th to 10th – also uncovered 53 illegal pipeline connections to divert crude in the Niger Delta

NNPCL says Nigeria can meet OPEC quota

In related news, NNPCL announced recently that Nigeria's crude oil output met and surpassed the assigned quota from the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The NNPC spokesman, Olufemi Soneye, stated that the country’s crude oil product in September 2024 reached its peak amid conflicting figures for the month.

He noted that Nigeria’s oil output, including condensate, rose by 16.56% to 1.8 million barrels per day in October 2024, from 1.54mbpd in September 2024.

