Electricity generation in Nigeria has achieved a major milestone in 2025, with peak record of 5,543MW

This notable power generation record was achieved in the later hours of Valentine's Day, February 14, 2025

Meanwhile, the Transmission Company of Nigeria is yet to achieve the power generation target set by the government

Nigeria’s power sector has hit a new high, generating 5,543 megawatts (MW) of electricity per hour.

This is the highest hourly generation achieved so far in 2025, and this peak was recorded at 11pm on February 14, 2025, and was higher than the 5,478MW recorded the previous day.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) shared the update in a post on the official X handle (@TCN_NIGERIA).

Nigeria has new maximum daily energy at 125k MWH

This achievement brings the new maximum daily energy limit up to 125,149.48 MWH, higher than the previous 121,674.88 MWH recorded on February 7, 2025, with an hourly average of 3,468MW.

According to the TCN post, the generated energy had been transmitted onward to the electricity distribution companies (DisCos) to distribute to their customers.

The post read;

“This achievement underscores the commitment of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s administration and the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, to elevating Nigeria’s power generation and supply.”

Recall that the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu announced a hourly generation target of 6,000MW which the TCN was to achieve before the end of 2024.

The recent peak achieved brings the TCN a step closer to the target with less than 500MW to go. What remains to be seen is how long it will take to achieve this.

A recent Legit.ng analysis showed that Nigeria added only 760 megawatts of power to the national grid in over a decade. In contrast, the Dangote refinery doubled that amount, producing 1,500 megawatts in a shorter period.

Keep in mind that over 250 companies and academic institutions have ditched the national grid to generate captive electricity and, so far, generate about 6500MW combined, higher than Nigeria's TCN.

In May 2024, TCN announced that it had generated 5,000MW per hour for the first time in three years. The figure has grown gradually since then, with occasional regressions.

Nigeria hits 4,681MW hourly average generation

In related news, Nigeria’s hourly average power generation increased in January 2025 to 4,681MW, marking a 3% growth from the 4,524MW hourly average recorded in December 2024.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) disclosed this in a recent data shared on its website.

The NERC operational performance fact sheet showed the top performing power plants with the highest contribution to the grid in January 2025 include the Egbin power plant, with an hourly average of 538MW, the Kainji Hydro Power plant, with 459MW hourly, and the Delta Power Plant with 443MW hourly.

Despite this, the 28 power plants are still underperforming at 5,339MW output. When compared to the installed capacity of 13,625MW, the power plants are at 39% capacity.

