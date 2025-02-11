At its Kaduna facility, Dangote Peugeot Automobiles Nigeria Limited (DPAN) has begun assembling the Peugeot 3008 GT model

The Peugeot Landtrek 4x2 pickup's introduction into the light commercial sector is currently being finalized by the automaker

Peugeot dominated the Nigerian auto business from the 1980s to the early 1990s, serving consumers and affluent official and private clients

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Dangote Peugeot Automobiles Nigeria Limited (DPAN) has started assembling the Peugeot 3008 GT model at its Kaduna plant as the carmaker finalizes plans to launch the Peugeot Landtrek 4x2 pickup into the light commercial market.

Dangote Peugeot Automobiles Nigeria Limited (DPAN) replaced Peugeot Automobiles of Nigeria (PAN). Photo Credit: Dangote Group

Source: UGC

The Peugeot 3008 GT model's assembly and the upcoming introduction of the Peugeot Landtrek 4x2 pickup are two of the carmaker's daring moves to reclaim its top spot in the Nigerian auto industry, according to DPAN yesterday.

From the 1980s to the early 1990s, Peugeot dominated the Nigerian auto industry, catering to high-end official and private customers as well as average consumers.

The governments of Kaduna, Plateau, and Kebbi states; the technical partner and parent company of Peugeot, Stellantis Group; and Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), which is owned by Africa's richest man and industrialist, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, jointly own DPAN, which replaced Peugeot Automobiles of Nigeria (PAN).

The Peugeot 3008 GT's 1.6-liter high-performance turbo engine has added to the current lineup of cars produced on the assembly lines of the new Kaduna facility that opened a few years ago.

The popular 301 sedan and the 5008, a huge seven-seater renowned for its roomy interior, elegant design, and cutting-edge technological features, are part of the current "Made-in-Nigeria Peugeot" lineup, which the new 3008 GT is joining.

With its 2.4-liter engine and rear-wheel drive system, the Peugeot Landtrek 4x2 pickup is a member of the robust Peugeot Landtrek pick-up truck lineup.

The 4x4 version of the Peugeot Landtrek may also be introduced in the near future, according to DPAN.

Umar Isa-Kaita, Chief Commercial Officer of Dangote Peugeot Automobiles Nigeria Limited (DPAN), outlined the Peugeot 3008 GT model's distinctive features and competitive benefits.

“Get behind the steering and fall in love with the driver lumbar adjustment and massage seat. And, ready to go? Just push the start button, and you will hear the gentle hum of the engine that is mated to an Automatic Transmission system.

“You will find the Bluetooth telephony very useful – keeping you clear of ‘phoning-while-driving’ infraction, which is one of the most violated traffic offences in Nigeria according to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

“For a long-distance drive on the highway, the vehicle’s cruise control enables the driver to maintain a preset speed without having the need to press the accelerator pedal.

“A premium trim level of the Peugeot 3008 SUV, the new GT model being assembled by DPAN features auto headlights, fog lamps, day running lights, sunroof with sliding function and covering, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

“Just as in its older siblings, safety, whether active or passive, has not been compromised in the 3008 produced with the needs of the Nigerian market and motoring environment in mind.”

Dangote Refinery finally breaks silence on running at full capacity

Legit.ng reported that the president of Nigeria's Dangote Oil refinery, the biggest in Africa, stated Monday that it may start running at full capacity in 30 days.

Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote constructed a refinery in Lagos that can handle 650,000 barrels per day. It produced jet fuel, naphtha, diesel, and other products from crude in January of last year. In September, it began processing gasoline.

When running at full capacity, it hopes to compete with European refiners, but it has been having trouble obtaining enough crude locally.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng