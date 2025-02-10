Petroleum product marketers have stated that they are waiting for the NNPC to reopen its portal to resume petroleum product loading at Warri refinery

The president of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) said its members have an allocation at the facility

IPMAN president, Abubakar Maigandi, also explained that his members have shifted loyalty to the Dangote/MRS arrangement

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

The Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has explained that it is awaiting the portal's opening operated by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) so its members can buy products from the Warri refinery.

The Warri refinery began operations and petroleum products loading about one month ago.

Marketers await NNPC to reopen portal to resume fuel loading from facility. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor.

Source: UGC

Marketers await NNPC’s decision

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NNPC announced last week that it has shut down the facility for routine maintenance.

However, a Vanguard report says PETROAN president Billy Gillis-Harry said the association has an allocation to lift from the 120,000 barrels per day refinery and is waiting for the NNPC to open its portal so it can resume loading.

IPMAN ditch NNPC to purchase Dangote fuel

The national president of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Abubakar Maigandi, disclosed that its members lift Dangote fuel via MRS from Warri and Calabar.

Maigandi expressed optimism about lifting from the Port Harcourt refinery, re-echoing Gillis-Harry’s assertion about the NNPC portal.

According to him, IPMAN members have shifted loyalty to the Dangote/MRS arrangement, neglecting tank farm owners.

He said only marketers with incomplete registration with MRS still buy petroleum products from private depots.

Early this month, marketers announced they were shifting loyalty to the Dangote refinery. Many filling station owners changed their brand names and logos from the NNPC to independent marketers.

NNPC shuts down Warri refinery, gives reason

Meanwhile, the NNPC, through its Chief Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye refuted reports of an explosion at the Warri Refinery, describing them as false.

According to him, operations at Area 1 of Warri Refinery were intentionally curtailed to perform necessary maintenance and intervention works on select equipment.

He said that the intervention works are critical to ensure the production of finished and intermediate products such as diesel and kerosene.

He said the work is ongoing as planned and the Area 1 will be back in operation in the next few days.

“NNPC Ltd remains committed to ensuring uninterrupted product supply and appreciates the patience and cooperation of all stakeholders as it completes these essential maintenance activities,” he said.

NNPC, oil marketers import N5.5trn Fuel in 4 months

Legit.ng previously reported that despite many functional refineries including the Dangote, Port Harcourt, Warri, and other facilities, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) spearheaded fuel imports worth N5.5 trillion in four months.

Between October 2024 and January 2025, Nigeria imported about 3.2 million metric tonnes of petrol and 890,485 metric tonnes of diesel.

The amount translates to about 4.29 billion litres of PMS and 1.153 billion litres of diesel when converted at 1,342 litres per metric tonne for PMS and 1,176 litres per metric tonne for diesel.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng