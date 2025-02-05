The latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics has revealed that kerosene prices have once again increased

The bureau stated that the increase was observed in both month-on-month and year-on-year prices for both one litre and one gallon of kerosene

Residents in certain states, led by Akwa Ibom and Abuja, paid more to purchase one litre of kerosene

The National Bureau of Statistics has revealed that the average retail price per litre of Household Kerosene (HHK) paid by consumers in December 2024 was N2,056.38.

This is an increase of 0.66% compared to N2,042.93 recorded in November 2024.

On a year-on-year basis, the average retail price per litre of the product rose by 50.95% from N1,362.27 in December 2023.

Meanwhile, the average retail price per gallon of household kerosene paid by consumers in December 2024 was N6,995.50.

This is also an increase of 0.35% from N6,970.99 in November 2024.

On a year-on-year basis, one gallon of kerosene increased by 54.43% from N4,529.92 in December 2023.

The NBS disclosed the figures in its latest price watch report, published on its website and obtained by Legit.ng.

States Kerosene prices per litre

On state profile analysis, the highest average price per litre in December 2024 was recorded in Abuja with N2,950.00, followed by Akwa-Ibom with N2,538.26 and Kaduna with N2,510.63.

On the other hand, the lowest price was recorded in Borno with N1,520.41, followed by Bayelsa with N1,537.22 and Adamawa with N1,696.54.

In addition, analysis by zone showed that the North Central recorded the highest average retail price per litre of Household Kerosene with N2,278.76, followed by the North-West with N2,203.20, while the South-East recorded the lowest with N1,795.09.

State breakdown by gallon

On state profile analysis, Katsina recorded the highest average retail price per gallon of kerosene with N8,948.00, followed by Jigawa with N8,530.00 and Kebbi with N8,340.00.

On the other hand, Adamawa recorded the lowest price with N5,330.80, followed by Nassarawa and Niger with N5,355.00 and N5,400.92 respectively.

Analysis by zone showed that the North-West recorded the highest average retail price per gallon of Household Kerosene with N8,112.09, followed by the South-East with N7,794.08, while the North-Central recorded the lowest with N6,227.84.

5kg cooking gas rises to N7,177

Legit.ng reported that the NBS also revealed that dealers have adjusted the price of cooking gas across the country

The bureau showed that refilling a 5kg cylinder increased by 1.26%, and the price for a 12.5kg cylinder decreased.

Residents of Taraba, Lagos, and Benue were among the states paying the highest prices, while North-East recorded the highest average retail price.

