Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and those it referred to as oil cabals have been charged by the Stand-Up South South Security Group (SSSSG) with destroying the economy through the importation of refined goods.

Source: Getty Images

The organization bemoaned the $20 billion that the NNPCL had squandered on refinery repairs between 2007 and the present, despite multiple assurances of start dates that never materialized.

It also accused NNPCL of squandering money on refinery repairs with no results in a statement released in Abuja on Monday by its organizer, Comrade Dickson A. Onisiru.

The group called on President Bola Tinubu to order NNPCL to immediately provide an explanation for the billions of dollars that were squandered on the revival of moribund refineries.

Additionally, The Nation reported that the group urged Nigerians to inquire with NNPCL about the commencement date of the refineries.

The organization warned that the Dangote Refinery and all other local and domestic refineries will be frustrated by the petroleum imports.

It urged President Tinubu to exercise self-control and prevent the NNPCL and oil tycoons from overthrowing his administration and making life in Nigeria unpleasant.

According to the group, the opposition has turned NNPCL into a weapon to weaken President Tinubu's government.

“We are beginning to suspect that the NNPCL, oil cabals and fuel importers have a simple agenda to frustrate Tinubu’s govt and Tinubu’s efforts to end Importation of fuel. This is why the NNPCL has deliberately made sure that PH and Warri Refineries are not working, just to sustain their importation of fuel”

“More so, why are they making unnecessary noise about monopoly, but NNPC had the monopoly for decades. The NNPCL should start refineries now and there will be no more monopoly . So , why are they not starting the refineries ? This is why President Tinubu must compel the NNPCL to start the Refineries immediately.”

NNPC explains reasons for delay in completing PH refinery

Legit.ng reported that two months after the September 2024 deadline given by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) for the completion of the Port Harcourt Refinery, the company has explained why it could not deliver the stated date.

Olufemi Soneye, NNPC's chief corporate communications officer, said the company encountered risks and challenges during rehabilitation.

Soneye disclosed that the state oil firm began commissioning critical equipment and processing units after the mechanical completion.

Source: Legit.ng