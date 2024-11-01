The Dangote Refinery has given a condition on which independent marketers can lift petrol from the facility

The refinery disclosed in a statement that it has not got clearance from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited to supply PMS to the marketers

The markets, however, have challenged the refinery to release its product’s prices

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

Dangote Refinery has said it did not receive clearance from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) to supply petrol to independent marketers.

The refinery announced this on Thursday, October 31, 2024, as members of the Independent Petroleum Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) asked the facility to release its petrol price.

The Chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Dangote refinery refuses to sell to marketers

Legit.ng reported that on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) president, Abubakar Maigandi, said his members had been to the refinery but could not lift petrol.

The IPMAN boss reacted to a statement by the Chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, that his facility has about 500 million litres of petrol, which the marketers and the NNPC have not purchased.

Punch reports that the national president of PEROAN, Billy Gillis-Harry, agreed with the IPMAN boss, saying that petrol marketers had approached the mega refinery for a deal to lift products but have not received any answers.

Dangote refinery denies payment by marketers

However, on Thursday, October 31, 2024, Dangote Group’s Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Anthony Chiejine, denied that the refinery received any money from IPMAN, saying the association’s members’ money was paid to the NNPC, and it did not ask the refinery to sell products to independent marketers.

According to the statement, the refinery has no direct dealings with IPMAN despite ongoing talks.

“The payment in mention has been made through the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, not us. In the same vein, NNPCL has neither approved nor authorised us to release our Premium Motor Spirit to IPMAN,” the statement said.

Chiejine also disclosed that the Dangote refinery, with a daily capacity of 2,900 trucks, can meet Nigeria’s fuel consumption needs.

Marketers challenge Dangote Refinery over pricing

Meanwhile, PETROAN leadership has asked the $20 billion refinery to announce its PMS price.

The national publicity secretary of PETROAN, Joseph Obele, disclosed on Thursday, October 31, 2024 that Dangote would have used the opportunity to announce petrol availability to tell Nigerians his petrol price.

According to Obele, NNPC Retail dispenses the product at N1,040 per litre.

Marketers speak of Dangote petrol price

Legit.ng earlier reported that petroleum products marketers explained why they had not purchased petrol from the Dangote Refinery despite the ample supplies.

The development followed a recent alarm by the Chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, over the alleged boycott of his refinery by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and marketers.

The Nigerian billionaire said that the persistent queues in several filling stations nationwide are caused by marketers and NNPC not patronising his refinery.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng