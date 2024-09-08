Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology and the Stock Market.

Nigerians continue to face significant challenges due to a sharp increase in fuel prices, with premium motor spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, reaching up to N1,400 per litre in various states.

Nigeria is grappling with petrol issues, as none of its state-owned refineries are currently operational.

More pressure on Nigerians as fuel prices skyrocket to N1,300 per litre in several Nigerian states

Source: Getty Images

Since the removal of fuel subsidy in May 2023, petrol prices have tripled, worsening the challenges faced by citizens who rely on petrol to power their vehicles and generators due to a long-standing unreliable electricity supply.

Petrol prices at NNPCL outlets across the country were increased from approximately N568 to more than N855.

Reports indicate that in regions like Rivers, Kebbi, and Ekiti, fuel stations are charging between N1,300 and N1,400 per litre.

In Abuja, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) set the price at N897 per litre, while independent marketers charged slightly more, with prices ranging from N918 to N1,000 depending on the location.

In Ekiti, NNPCL stations offered petrol at N856 per litre, but prices at independent outlets varied widely from N935 to as high as N1,350.

Ogun State saw prices between N880 and N1,000, while in Ebonyi, the NNPCL price was N980, with others charging between N1,100 and N1,200.

Abia State's NNPCL stations sold petrol at N880, with independent marketers pricing it from N1,100 to N1,200 per litre.

Anambra experienced similar fluctuations, with NNPCL selling at N980 and other sellers pricing it between N1,000 and N1,200.

In Benue, NNPCL's price was N885, whereas other stations charged between N1,000 and N1,150. Black market prices in some areas soared to between N1,200 and N1,400.

In Oyo State, NNPCL offered petrol at N865, with Total Energies charging N890, while other sellers ranged from N900 to N1,200.

Katsina's NNPCL price was N855, with independent marketers charging between N1,100 and N1,200.

Akwa Ibom's NNPCL price was N950, and other sellers priced it at N1,100. In Imo, NNPCL sold at N887, with others charging up to N1,100.

In Port Harcourt, Rivers State, privately-owned stations had prices between N1,390 and N1,460.

Delta and Osun States saw NNPCL prices at N885 and N896, respectively, with other stations charging between N950 and N1,250 in Delta and N950 and N1,200 in Osun.

Dangote Refinery begins petrol production

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Aliko Dangote, the president of the Dangote Group, had stated that the fuel processed at the Dangote Refinery would contribute to the elimination of all fuel lines in Nigeria.

Noting that it will bring stability, progress, and development, Dangote clarified that it will also ensure that the naira's distortion is corrected.

Speaking further, he stated that as soon as the business finalises its agreement with NNPC Ltd., refined products from the refinery will be sold in the Nigerian market.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng