NNPCL said it is doing everything within its power to put an end to the fuel scarcity

NNPCL is eager to work with all stakeholders in the oil business to find a solution to the fuel crisis

It stated that nobody should be preventing IPMAN or any other marketer from purchasing straight from the Dangote refinery

On Thursday, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, or NNPCL, declared that it was making every effort to end the fuel shortage.

According to Executive Vice President Adedapo Segun of the downstream division in order to put an end to the fuel shortage, NNPCL is willing to include all parties involved in the oil industry.

Adedapo stated on the Arise TV Morning Show that IPMAN will continue to purchase petroleum from the Dangote refinery despite opposition from the Nigerian government.

According to Adedapo,

“NNPC is doing everything they can to see fuel scarcity go away. We need to get all players come in and no one is holding IPMAN or all the other marketers from buying directly from Dangote refinery. The queues have come and they will go.

“Market conditions need to be perfect, and there must be FX liquidity, we have supplied about 30 million barrels to Dangote so far. Six-point-three million this month, and we will supply 11.3 million in October.”

