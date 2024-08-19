The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NMDPRA) are in a war of words over petrol scarcity

The NMDPRA is accusing petrol stations of hoarding the product, while the marketers insist that the product is unavailable

Findings show that petrol is selling for as high as N950 per litre in some parts of the country

The ongoing petrol scarcity across Nigeria has worsened as oil marketers and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) blame each other for the continued crisis.

The situation has left many Nigerians stranded as long queues have persisted in filling stations.

Marketers and FG trade blames

While the regulator insists that marketers hoard the product to sabotage the government and make excessive profits, the marketers deny the claim, stating that they are fabricated.

Motorists have criticised the Nigerian government, saying it has run out of excuses for why the scarcity has lingered.

They also say that the government is insensitive to the plight of the average Nigerian who suffers due to the continued scarcity.

According to reports, in some parts of the country, such as Abuja and the northern states, a litre of petrol sells for about N950 per litre amid queues.

The National President of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), Billy Gilly-Harris, dismissed the claims, saying marketers can't hoard the product.

Gilly-Harris said that PETROAN members would never hoard petrol to worsen the suffering of Nigerians.

According to him, the association members can only dispense what is available.

Marketers to partner with FG to run refineries

He disclosed that the product was unavailable and asked the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to step up because PETROAN could not guarantee a petrol supply to Nigerians.

Reports say Gilly-Harris disclosed that PETROAN had proposed to the Nigerian government that it allow it to partner with the NNPC to run one of the refineries via its technical and financial partners.

He said the association had discussed the issue with the Nigerian government for five years.

The PETROAN boss lamented that the association does not have access to the import of petroleum products due to forex challenges and pricing.

FG bans the sale of petrol to black marketers

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of Distribution, Sytems, Storage and Retailing, NMDPRA, Ogbugo Ukoha, warned petrol stations to stop worsening the petrol supply challenges.

He told petrol stations to stop encouraging the sale of products to black marketers who dispense the product in kegs.

NMDPRA said:

“NMDPRA embarks on a war against the illegal sale of petroleum products, especially PMS in jerrycans. Filling stations are advised to desist from servicing illegal peddlers; failure to do so would result in the suspension of retail licences.”

NNPC gives reason for new fuel prices, advises Nigerians

This comes as NNPC has addressed the currency fuel scarcity in the country. In a statement signed by Olufemi Soneye, its chief corporate communications officer, NNPC Ltd said the current scarcity is due to distribution challenges.

Champions report that NNPC Ltd the Company further urges motorists to shun panic buying as it is working round the clock with relevant stakeholders to restore normalcy.

Oil marketers speak as 2 refineries set to begin operation

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has expressed optimism that the Dangote Refinery will begin selling petrol in Nigeria this August, as committed by Aliko Dangote, the Chairman of the Dangote Group.

The association also anticipates that the assurance given by the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, regarding the Port Harcourt refinery becoming operational this month, will be honoured.

The Chairman of IPMAN, NNPC Depot, Ore Western Zone, Shina Amoo, expressed this recently.

