The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has said it does not attach any conditions for petrol purchases at its retail outlets

The NNPC said a video clip on social media showing an attendant asking that customers buy other products does not represent its position

The company said it has begun an investigation into the issue and that the culprits would face disciplinary action

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has said Nigerians are not required to buy lubricants or engines as a condition for purchasing or dispensing fuel at its retail stations.

The NNPC also said it did not ask any of its attendants to demand from users to buy lubricants or engine oil as a condition for purchasing fuel.

Group Managing Director of NNPC Limited, Mele Kyari's management denies allegations of coercion at its retail outlets. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Facebook

NNPC denounces petrol attendants

NNPC’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

Reports say that Soneye said the company saw a recent video on social media showing a pump attendant at one of its petrol stations forcing customers to purchase lubricants or engine oil before buying fuel.

According to Soneye, customers were seen in the video being forced to purchase lubricants or engine oil as a condition for getting or dispensing fuel, stating that the attendant said it was a new directive from NNPC Retail Management.

Soneye said:

“NNPC Retail wishes to state unequivocally that the allegation is entirely false and does not represent the company’s Customer Service Charter. At all NNPC Retail filling stations, customers are not obligated to purchase lubricants or engine oil or other products as a precursor to buying Premium Motor Spirit (petrol).”

NNPC assures customers of quality service

According to reports, the Managing Director of NNPC Retail Limited, Huub Stokeman, said the company is dedicated to providing customers with clear, transparent, and quality service and guarantees that their needs will be met without conditions.

The NNPC spokesman asked Nigerians to disregard the information and report any such actions to the authorities.

He disclosed that NNPC Retail Limited has begun an investigation into the incident and assures that appropriate action will be taken on the issue.

NNPC opens CNG stations

Meanwhile, the NNPC Retail Limited recently launched CNG stations as Nigeria pivots towards compressed natural gas as an alternative to petrol.

Legit.ng previously reported that the NNPC opened a new gas station in Lagos specifically for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles. The new station is expected to service over 3,700 cars and 600 trucks daily that have been converted to run on CNG.

Speaking on the new gas station, Kayode Opeifa, the executive director of the Centre for Sustainable Mobility/Access Development (MenSMAD), said the gas infrastructure will be a 5.2 million standard cubic feet plant around the gas hub in Ilasamaja, Lagos state.

In May, NNPC declared that it has begun implementing Compressed Natural Gas delivery infrastructure in all its filling stations nationwide.

According to Kyari, the presidential mandate on the procurement of CNG-powered cars by government entities has led to the deployment of CNG installations across all NNPC retail locations nationwide.

FG meets refinery owners over pricing

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian government has declared that dirty fuel was not imported into the country, as the Dangote Refinery alleged.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), during a meeting with refinery owners in Nigeria in Abuja on Tuesday, discussed issues about refined petroleum products’ pricing, competition, and product imports.

Oil marketers disclosed at the meeting that despite local refineries producing some refined products, it does not stop them from buying from other sources.

