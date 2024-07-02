Petroleum marketers in Nigeria have expressed concern about the possible hike in petrol from the Dangote refinery

The marketers say that since Dangote imports crude from abroad, higher production costs could lead to a price increas

Dangote disclosed recently that the refinery will commence the production and sale of petrol in mid-July 2024

Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Industries Limited, disclosed last month that petrol from the Dangote refinery will be available in mid-July.

The Nigerian billionaire said there was a shift in production date due to some hitches experienced at the refinery.

Dangote faces crude oil challenge

However, as petrol from the $20 billion facility is expected to hit the local market in two weeks, oil marketers have expressed concern that the product’s price may be higher than anticipated.

According to some sources, their fears stem from the lack of crude oil supply to the 650,000bpd-capacity refinery from international oil companies (IOCs), whom Dangote accused of trying to undermine his efforts.

Dangote has continued to import crude oil from the US and other countries at higher costs, making diesel and aviation fuel unattractive to local marketers due to pricing issues.

Punch reports that a marketer raised concerns that the price of crude imports would impact production costs, leading to a hike in petrol prices.

Marketers have hoped that the refinery will reduce the price of petrol, which increased from N200 per litre to over N600 after President Bola Tinubu removed the subsidy from the product.

There are fears that Dangote’s inability to access local crude may crush the hopes of Nigerians and marketers for cheaper petrol.

Marketers express fears of a hike in prices

Punch quoted Hammed Fashola, the National Vice President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), as saying the association was scared that crude imports would hike the price of petrol from the Dangote refinery.

He reportedly disclosed that the refusal of IOCs to supply crude to Dangote would pose a massive challenge to the refinery.

The IMPAN official asked the Nigerian government to assist Dangote with crude supply to solve Nigerians' challenges with fuel availability and affordability.

He asked Dangote to refrain from monopolising the petroleum received if he received government support, saying the plant must sell petrol at an affordable price.

