The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) is set to begin oil exploration in Ogun State

This will mean more crude oil production for Nigeria and also help increase federal government revenue

The Governor of Ogun State is excited and has stressed the importance of NNPC's decision to search for oil in the state

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, has disclosed that oil exploration will soon begin in Ogun state.

He disclosed this during a visit to the Ogun State Government House, where he led a team that included the Managing Director of Shell Petroleum Development Company Ltd, Osagie Okubor; the Chief Executive of the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, Gbenga Komolafe; and the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari.

Ogun state to join list of oil-producing states

Lokpobiri said Ogun State had always been part of the Dahomey Basin and had the prospect of having a huge hydrocarbon deposit.

Also, he noted that oil and gas remained the quickest way to Nigeria’s economic prosperity, adding that his team was in the state in continuation of the campaign for exploration activities.

His words:

We have decided to resume exploration in various basins and have come to Ogun State to reassure the people about the high potential for discoveries here.

"As part of the Dahomey Basin, Ogun holds significant promise, and our presence emphasises the federal government's commitment."

Oil production to kick off soon

Also, the GCEO of NNPCL, Kyari, stated that Ogun State is fortunate to be located in the Dahomey Basin corridor, which is expected to have significant oil deposits.

He assured that the corporation was returning soon to begin exploration activities and expressed hope that oil would be found in commercial quantities.

Reacting, Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, said:

“Ogun State, therefore, presents some unique opportunities towards the realisation of the full intentions of the PIA section 9 on frontier exploration, as it will guarantee additional petroleum production and afford more supply to potential refineries in the area."

Other states to be targeted for oil exploration include Delta, Edo, and Ondo.

