NIPCO Gas has said it has completed four compressed natural gas (CNG) stations in Lagos

The company disclosed that the stations will begin operation by April to serve vehicles in the state

NIPCO stated that it would be the sale of CNG to motorists at N200/scm compared to the N670 per litre petrol sold in the country

NIPCO Gas has completed and opened four new CNG stations in Lagos to promote an alternative to petrol.

The four facilities would be opened for commercial operations by the end of April to become the first in Lagos.

CNG offers cheaper alternatives

According to Nagendra Verma, the managing director of NIPCO Gas, the firm has been involved in AutoGas's development and growth since 2009.

Leadership reported that the NIPCO Gas boss assured the sustainability of supply and said AutoGas for cars, taxis and tricycles is being sold at about N200 per standard cubic foot instead of the N670 per litre of petrol in Abuja.

Verma said that similarity for heavy commercial vehicles, CNG is sold at N260/scm against the N1,250 for diesel in Lagos and N290/scm as against the N1,300 per litre in Abuja.

Verma said:

“NIPCO Gas is sure that with the current government's continuous focus and push, AutoCNG will become the Choice fuel for Nigeria, which has the potential to reduce the pressure on importation as well as on Forex,” he added.

NIPCO Gas opens 15 stations in Nigeria

He stated that CNG is a project for the masses and of national importance, saying that if the company expands across Nigeria immediately, it will relieve Nigerians and motorists of high petrol costs.

He outlined the company’s strategy and said the firm started in Benin City before expanding its CNG network to Ogun State and Kogi State.

NIPCO Gas operates 15 CNG stations across Nigeria, and CNG vehicles in Lagos can travel to Abuja and Kaduna by taking the road between the company’s stations.

