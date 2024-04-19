NIPCO Gas Limited has shared its plans to build compressed natural gas stations across the country

The company plans to construct 35 AutoCNG in a phased manner under the current partnership with NNPCL

Four of the facilities are expected to be opened for commercial operations by the end of April to become the first in Lagos

NIPCO Gas Limited has concluded plans to construct 35 compressed natural gas (CNG) stations nationwide.

Nagendra Verma, Managing Director of NIPCO Gas Ltd., said that the company has been developing and expanding CNG since 2009 in reference to the nation's ambition to construct more auto-gas stations.

According to him, it began in Benin city and eventually spread to Ibafo in Ogun State, Ajaokuta and Okene in Kogi state to serve the northern states.

He stated in a Daily Trust report that the AutoCNG network has already spread to the Federal Capital of Abuja, Ibadan in Oyo State, and Oron in Akwa Ibom State, all thanks to the explicit mandate of the current government.

He said:

“NIPCO Gas presently operates 15 AutoCNG stations across Nigeria and CNG vehicles from Lagos can travel up to Abuja and Kaduna by taking CNG from the in-between NIPCO Gas AutoCNG stations. We are sure soon motorists can travel across every nook and cranny of Nigeria.

He mentioned that by recent government guidelines, NIPCO Gas and NNPC have teamed up to expand AutoCNG stations throughout several states in Nigeria.

Following the President's instructions, partnering with NNPC entails a great deal of dedication and duty to the government and the people of Nigeria.

He added:

“Under the current partnership, 35 AutoCNG are planned to be constructed in a phased manner. Locations for 19 CNG stations have been identified, and we have received stage-wise approval from NMDPRA and other statutory authorities. Four CNG stations in Lagos will be completed in April/May 2024.”

Four stations completed

