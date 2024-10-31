Christian group, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Ecclesiastical Affairs has attacked Pastor Abel Damina

The group said Pastor Damina has crossed the line with his “fallacies and heretics” teaching laced with unsound arguments

They accused Damina of attracting an audience through “content creating hype rather than being correct and spiritual

Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - The Senior Pastor of Power City International Church, Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, Abel Damina, has been accused of preaching “fallacies and heretics,” laced with unsound arguments.

Christian group, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Ecclesiastical Affairs said Damina preached messages with an “alarming rate of theological errors and heresies.”

The group added that the controversial pastor’s messages constitute “hate speech and cybercrime against the Christian faith,” Premium Times reports.

This is contained in an open letter signed by the secretary of its elders’ council, Bishop Funmilayo Adesanya-Davies, and addressed to Pastor Damina, dated 15 October on Facebook.

Adesanya-Davies said the letter serves as a disclaimer to the “heresy’s messages” preached by Damina.

“Dr. Abel Damina, you have crossed the line, and you are, therefore, no longer a representative of Christianity (The Body of Christ) in Nigeria.

“Heresy is a belief or opinion contrary to orthodox Christian doctrine and any belief, teaching or practice that explicitly undermines the gospel."

She cited some of Damina’s messages the group has issues with like “There is no heaven”, “You don’t need God to Succeed”, “Jesus is not coming back”, and “Heaven is scam.”

Damina was accused of attracting an audience through “content creating hype rather than being correct and spiritual.”

Reacting to the letter in a live Facebook video, Damina described the group as a “bunch of jokers” seeking to be relevant.

He said he had never heard of the group before and that the letter was never sent to him.

“I am not even aware of its existence. It is a situation of notice me by force.”

“They are looking at how to malign me. They said I am heretic; therefore, they have decided that I am no longer a representative of the Body of Christ in Nigeria. What a laugh”

Pastor Damina claims God Is not Christian

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Damina said people don’t have to be Christian to make heaven.

Damina said God is not a Christian and that people have been going to heaven before the emergence of Christianity.

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to Pastor Damina's controversial claims about God not being a Christian

