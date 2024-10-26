Dangote Refinery has released its first seaborne petrol shipment of approximately 500,000 barrels to Lagos

This is the first sea shipment since the refinery began using trucks to distribute petrol in September 2024

Dangote refinery is currently the only refinery producing petrol in Nigeria and has a capacity of 650,000 barrels

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has recorded its first dispatch of petrol by sea, approximately 500,000 barrels.

The refinery located in Ibeju Lekki, Lagos, recorded the milestone one month after it began using trucks to supply petrol.

Dangote petrol lands in Lagos Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: UGC

Bloomberg reports that the petrol was shipped through the Sabaek this week.

Dangote refinery to end scarcity

Dangote Refinery is crucial in helping Nigeria reduce its reliance on petrol imports from Europe.

ThisDay reports that the heart of Dangote refinery operations is the Residue Fluid Catalytic Cracker (RFCC) unit—a critical component for converting crude into high-value fuels such as gasoline—which continues to increase output.

Once fully operational, the $20 billion 650,000-barrel-per-day refinery facility is expected to redefine Nigeria’s fuel landscape.

Dangote get crude from NNPC

Recently, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian government has begun supply of crude to the refinery in naira.

Dangote refinery has received four crude oil cargoes from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) under the government's naira-for-crude agreement in the past three weeks.

Officials indicated more shipments are expected soon.

Dangote refinery begins direct petrol sale to marketers

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery has already started supplying petrol to some oil marketers without resorting to the NNPCL.

The development comes as marketers strengthen their move to purchase the product directly from the facility. While others imported petrol, reports say over 123 million litres will hit the market in the coming weeks.

The report said oil marketers are already coming to the plant to lift petrol and not via a third party.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng