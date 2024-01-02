The Dangote refinery has confirmed the receipt of another one million barrels of crude oil

The recent supply makes it about four million barrels supplied by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL)

The development comes as the Port Harcourt refinery is currently doing a test run

Pascal Oparada has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and Economy.

The Dangote refinery said on Monday, January 1, 2024, that it had received the fourth shipment of one million barrels of crude oil from the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

A refinery statement said it was expecting a fifth crude supply soon.

Chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Facebook

The refinery is set to pump diesel and aviation fuel

The oil company also said it would start refining diesel and aviation fuel this January.

According to a statement, the company said the fresh one million barrels of crude was its fourth consignment to be delivered to the refinery out of the six million barrels expected from NNPCL.

Punch reports that the Managing Director of Dangote Ports Operations, Akin Omole, said that the Dangote Quay at Ibeju-Lekki would receive about four million crude shipments before the end of 2023.

Omole said the refinery would receive the remaining two million by early January 2024, saying it would position the 650,000 bpd-capacity refinery to begin production.

He stated that immediately after the six million barrels were delivered, it would help the facility in its initial run and see to the production of diesel and aviation fuel from the refinery before progressing to petrol refining.

Dangote refinery to meet 100% of Nigeria's requirements

The facility can meet 100% of Nigeria’s requirement for all petroleum production, including petrol, diesel, Kerosene, and aviation fuel, with a surplus for export.

Dangote Refinery has a self-sufficient marine facility that can handle the largest global vessel from where it has been receiving crude oil shipments.

Aliko Dangote, Chairman of the Dangote Group, expressed delight after receiving the latest consignment, confirming what he said in October 2023: The facility is waiting to begin production with crude from Nigeria.

Dangote said:

“Our focus over the coming months is to ramp up the refinery to its full capacity. I look forward to the next significant milestone when we deliver the first batch of products to the Nigerian market.”

Port Harcourt refinery begins a test run

The development comes as the NNPCL confirmed that the Port Harcourt refinery is currently undergoing a test run, a Legit.ng report said.

Oil marketers also confirmed the development and said the plant would supply petrol, diesel, and other products in 12 states, including Abia, Akwa Ibom, and Delta States.

The NNPC said that the test-running would be completed soon and that commercial production of products would commence shortly.

The development comes as experts and operators in the downstream sectors said that, although the cost of products would reduce immediately after the refinery begins operation, there would be little price reduction.

The Nigerian government stated on December 21, 2023, that the mechanical completion of rehabilitation work on the Area-5 Plant of the Port Harcourt Refining Company Limited in Rivers State.

The government said the refinery’s first phase had been completed as the facility would start producing 60,000 barrels of crude oil daily after the Christmas break.

