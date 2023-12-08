Dangote Refinery recently confirmed the receipt of its first crude oil from STASCO

It revealed the date it is expecting its next cargo to be delivered to the company

It also said it is starting with the production of diesel, aviation fuel, and LPG first

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals plant has confirmed receiving 1 million barrels of Agbami crude grade from Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited (STASCO).

Dangote said the focus over the coming months is to ramp up the refinery to its full capacity. Photo Credit: Dangote

According to a statement by the company, the 1 million barrels represent the first phase of the 6 million barrels of crude oil to Africa's largest refinery and will sustain the initial 350,000 barrels per day to be processed by the facility.

The next cargo to be delivered soon

Legit.ng had reported that Nigeria's state oil company, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), signed a new deal to supply crude oil to Africa's biggest refinery. It was anticipated that the refinery would receive six crude oil cargoes in December for a test run.

The company has announced that the NNPC will supply the next four cargoes in two to three weeks. It added that ExxonMobil will supply the final of the six cargoes.

It was reported that the supply would facilitate the refinery's running and kick-start the production of diesel, aviation fuel, and LPG before subsequently progressing to Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) production.

The company stated that the recent development will be crucial in easing Nigeria's and the West African countries' problems with fuel supply.

Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Group, expressed delight in reaching this significant milestone.

He said that this marks an important achievement for Nigeria as it demonstrates its ability to develop and deliver large capital projects.

He added:

“Our focus over the coming months is to ramp up the refinery to its full capacity. I look forward to the next significant milestone when we deliver the first batch of products to the Nigerian market.”

Osagie Okunbor, Country Chairman of Shell Companies in Nigeria, stated:

“We welcome the startup of a refinery that is designed to produce gasoline, diesel, and low-sulfur fuels for Nigeria and across West Africa and are happy to be enabling it.”

Notably, analysts had earlier predicted it would take months before Dangote Refinery finally commences full-scale production.

Legit.ng reported that Dangote Refinery is gearing up to commence production after several delays since it was commissioned in May 2023.

Devakumar Edwin, the Group Executive of Dangote Refinery, disclosed that the facility would begin refining diesel and jet fuel by October 2023, while petrol would commence by November 2023.

In an interview with S&P Global Commodity Insights, Edwin noted that the company is ready and is waiting to receive its first crude to begin refining.

