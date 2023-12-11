The much-awaited Dangote Refinery will commence the testing phase after receiving one million barrels of crude

The refinery, which is located in the Dangote Industries Free Zone, is now expected to release its first products for sale in January 2024

Despite the excitement, there will be a delay in the production of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery is set to commence production and sales of its products in January 2024.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the refinery received one million barrels of Agbami crude grade from Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited on Thursday, December 7, 2023

Dangote Refinery set to release first products in Jan 2024 Photo credit: Dangoterefinery

Source: Getty Images

It was later revealed, however, that the one million barrels of crude would only be utilised to test the facility's capabilities.

Production schedule of Dangote refinery

Punch reports that after the testing phase, the refinery is scheduled to begin the production of Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) and JetA1 (aviation fuel) in January 2024.

While Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) production is being delayed due to the supply of crude oil in installments.

Legit.ng understands that the Dangote refinery is still expecting five million barrels of crude oil from various suppliers in five instalments.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited will supply the next four cargoes in two to three weeks, and ExxonMobil will supply the final six cargoes.

The facility needs 6 million barrels of crude to start full production of refined petroleum products, including AGO, PMS, Jet A1 and Dual Purpose Kerosene, otherwise called kerosene.

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemical Project is a subsidiary of Dangote Industries Limited with a crude oil refinery capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, located in Dangote Industries Free Zone, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria.

Africa's largest refinery to finally begin operations as Dangote receives initial crude

Legit.ng reported that Dangote Refinery received its first crude feedstock on December 7, 2023.

S&P Global announced this, citing market sources and tanker tracking data.

The OTIS tanker loaded a 950,000-barrel cargo of Nigeria's Agbami crude on December 6 and was on its way to Lekki, the nearest land port to Dangote's offshore crude receiving terminal.

Source: Legit.ng