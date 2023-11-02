Three oil companies have successfully completed the conversion of cooking oil into aviation fuel

TotalEnergies and Saudi Arabia's Aramco joint venture received certification after meeting the set requirements

Airline operators in Nigeria are suggesting the use of palm oil as an alternative source of aviation fuel

Pascal Oparada has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and Economy.

TotalEnergies and Saudi Arabia's Aramco joint venture have successfully converted cooking oil to a sustainable JetA1, also known as aviation fuel.

According to reports, the SARTOP JV has received international Sustainability and Carbon Certification to produce aviation fuel after meeting all product quality conditions.

Three firms make breakthrough converting used cooking oil into aviation fuel Credit: drolet

Source: Getty Images

Airlines in Nigeria suggest palm oil as an alternative source

The fuel produced via cooking oil reportedly reduces carbon dioxide emissions by 80% on average through the entire lifecycle, compared with fossil fuel.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

There has been a clamour for investments into research for alternative fuel sources for aviation fuel, considering rising costs.

Airline operators in Nigeria have said that the country is mature enough to find alternatives for aviation fuel, also known as JetAI, considering the high cost of imports, Legit.ng earlier reported

The operators called on the Nigerian government Wednesday, October 18, 2023, in Abuja at a meeting on developing and using Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), Low Carbon Available Fuel, and other transparent fuel sources in Nigeria.

Captain Roland Iyayi, who spoke on behalf of Airline Operators of Nigeria, said the country is in a better place to drive alternative fuel sources for the aviation industry by exploring palm oil.

Aviation fuel is kerosene in its most purified form.

Aviation fuel consumes 40% of airlines' operating costs

A Daily Trust report said that aviation operators are calling for alternative sources due to the sharp increase in the product's price, currently selling at N1000 per litre.

Iyayi revealed that operators in the industry are keenly following trends in the industry, especially talks around sustainable aviation fuel and its vast opportunity for Nigeria, as the main component of sustainable aviation fuel is palm oil.

The Topbrass Aviation Limited boss said there is available technology and raw material that Nigeria can exploit and lead the world in alternative aviation fuel.

Air Peace, Max Air, Aero, and others may shut down over naira devaluation, raise airfares to stay afloat

An earlier report by Legit.ng stated that following the crash of the naira, airline operators have raised the alarm that some domestic airlines may permanently halt operations from March next year if government intervention does not come quickly enough to cushion the high operating costs in the sector.

According to the operators, the naira devaluation, which now trades above N1,300 per dollar, could force some airlines into extinction.

Reports says that the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Aero Contractors, Ado Sanusi, revealed that some airlines may halt operations early next year if help does not come to the industry quickly enough.

Source: Legit.ng