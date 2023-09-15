Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPCL, has defended the acquisition of OVH Energy

Speaking before the House of Representatives on the acquisition, Kyari explained that the company followed due process

Kyari further noted that the acquisition has helped NNPCL's subsidiary, NNPC Retail, book a profit of over N18 billion in the first quarter of 2023

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) retail subsidiary has recorded a profit of N18.4 billion in the first quarter of 2023.

Mele Kyari, the Group's Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL, disclosed this while addressing the House of Representatives Ad-Hoc Committee on Friday, September 15, in Abuja.

Mele Kyari, GCEO of NNPC, defends the company's operations. Photo credit: NNPC

Kyari appeared before the lawmakers to defend NNPCL's acquisition of OVH Energy Marketing (OVHEM), owner and operator of the Oando downstream assets (retail brand).

Following the acquisition in 2022, OVH Energy's 380 filling stations were merged with NNPC Retail Limited, Punch reports.

NNPCL defends OVH acquisition

The NNPCL boss, during the discussion with lawmakers, stressed that OVH Energy's acquisition helped drive up its retail subsidiary earnings.

The conversation between Kyari and lawmakers was shared by NNPCL on its official X page, and it reads:

“We are happy with the acquisition of OVH. For instance, in 2021 before the acquisition, NNPC Retail made N6.93bn profit. But in one quarter after the acquisition (1st Qtr 2023), we made a profit of N18.4bn. This is all as a result of the acquisition.

“NNPCL is a creation of the federation with over 200 million Nigerians as shareholders. The Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) also grants us the mandate to guarantee national energy security. On this basis, it is duty-bound on us to increase our market share.

“Allegations against the acquisition of OVH are painful because they are not true. We believe that the only way we can grow our market share is by expanding our business. Since the acquisition of OVH, the profit margin of NNPC Retail has jumped.

“In every merger and acquisition, there is a transition period. We are rising to those challenges brought about by the transition. We are also ensuring that none of our staff at NNPC Retail is victimised. Staff are placed where they are best fit towards optimum performance.”

