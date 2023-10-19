The energy firm Schneider Electric has launched a guide to addressing physical infrastructure design challenges

The company said it seeks to use Artificial Intelligence to transform data centre design in the industry

AI workloads are projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26-36% by 2028,

Schneider Electric has launched an industry-first guide to addressing new physical infrastructure design challenges for data centres to support the shift in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven workloads, setting the gold standard for AI-optimized data centre design.

Titled "The AI Disruption: Challenges and Guidance for Data Center Design," this groundbreaking document provides invaluable insights and acts as a comprehensive blueprint for organizations seeking to leverage AI to its fullest potential within their data centres, including a forward-looking view of emerging technologies to support high-density AI clusters in the future.

AI-powered data centre office belonging to Schneider Electric

Source: Getty Images

AI-enabled data centres to change the industry

Artificial Intelligence disruption has brought significant changes and challenges in data centre design and operation. As AI applications have become more prevalent and impactful in industry sectors ranging from healthcare and finance to manufacturing, transportation, and entertainment, so has the demand for processing power. Data centres must adapt to meet the evolving power needs of AI-driven applications.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Pioneering the Future of Data Center Design

According to reports, AI workloads are projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26-36% by 2028, increasing power demand within existing and new data centres. Servicing this projected energy demand involves several critical considerations outlined in the White Paper, which addresses the four physical infrastructure categories – power, cooling, racks, and software tools. White Paper 110 is available for download here.

In an era where AI is reshaping industries and redefining competitiveness, Schneider Electric's latest white paper paves the way for businesses to design data centres capable of supporting AI and fully optimized for it. The white paper introduces innovative concepts and best practices, positioning Schneider Electric as a frontrunner in the evolution of data centre infrastructure.

This new blueprint for organizations seeking to leverage AI to its fullest potential within their data centres has received welcome customer support.

Schneider Electric reveals how multinationals can drive growth, skills transfer in Africa

Legit.ng reported that the outlook for data centre growth on the African continent looks bullish. With a population of almost 1.5 billion people, the African marketplace possesses a significant market size and potential advantage.

Notably, while the continent might need to catch up to countries like China and India regarding sheer population size, what sets it apart is the average age of its population, which is between 18-19 years. It is a young generation that is well-equipped to adapt to the digital environment’s continuous change.

This younger generation has a natural affinity for learning and working with technologies such as AI. This demographic advantage will fast-track Africa’s strengthening role in the global data centre marketplace.

Source: Legit.ng