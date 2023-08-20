NURPC said three local refineries received 3.61 million barrels of crude oil between September 2021 and May 2023

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) announced that between September 2021 and May 2023, three local refineries received 3.61 million barrels of crude oil.

According to a statement released in Abuja by NUPRC, it delivered 3.61 million barrels of crude to three local refineries between September 2021 and May 2023, in contrast to claims made by some operators in the Nigerian refinery industry that doing so would destroy members' investments and stifle the sector's growth.

Only abiding refineries can recieve crude oil

According to the declaration, refineries can only receive crude oil if they adhere to the pertinent provisions of Section 109 of the Petroleum Industry Act of 2021. Before the PIA went into effect in August 2021, 1,726,049 barrels of oil were supplied to two refineries that complied with the regulations in place at the time, The Nation reported.

The two refineries are run by Walter Smith and NDPR, the commission claims. It mentioned that Walter Smith, NDPR, and OPAC refineries received supplies following the PIA.

It claimed that the Commission recently gave Millennium Oil and Gas Limited permission to supply the OPAC and Duport refineries in Edo State with 60,000 barrels of crude oil by trucking them at a rate of 20,000 barrels per month for three months.

Alternative evacuation now authorised

The NUPRC also stated that alternative evacuation methods, such as trucking crude oil to refineries, have been authorised in order to prevent refinery operations from being interrupted in the event that pipelines are unavailable or are vandalised.

It was made very clear that the Commission will continue to be consistent in carrying out the PIA's mandate and will make sure that all licenced refineries operating in the nation have a favourable and suitable supply of feedstock.

The commission added that any refinery owner or group of owners in Nigeria who does not get or denies obtaining feedstock from the proper agencies has not yet complied with the legal requirements.

