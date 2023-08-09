The CEO of Modular Refinery said the company is working to ensure that it begins PMS production in 12 months

He said this is in line with the commitment to diversify Nigeria’s economy

according to him, the development would lead to economic growth in the country

Adegbite Falade, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Modular Refinery, announced that PMS production would begin at it refinery within a year during the rebranding and 30th anniversary of the company.

He said that the action is consistent with the company's commitment to the diversification of the Nigerian economy and the development of local content.

Modular refinery CEO said Nigerians should expect a refinery that is going to be significantly larger in capacity Photo Credit: Dangote Group, Reuters

This is coming after Dangote finally opens Africa's largest oil refinery, with a capacity to process 650,000 barrels of crude oil daily. Read more on the 19 major facts about Dangote Refinery you should know.

Refinery with much higher capacity coming

Falade pointed out that the development involved bringing hydrocarbons domestically produced and encouraging import substitution to lessen the impact on the nation's foreign exchange (FX) earnings according to The Guardian report.

He said Nigerians should be prepared for a refinery that will have a much higher capacity.

He emphasised that the business was motivated by a firm commitment to provide sustainable energy solutions that fuel economic growth while protecting the environment with a heritage of experience and a mindset focused on the future.

Falade also mentioned that the company produces 4.6 megawatts (MWs) of electricity to power its plant, and that the short-term goal is to increase the capacity to around 50MW within five years.

In order to reflect its long-term strategy of becoming Africa's leading organisation in the delivery of sustainable energy solutions that support economic growth, the company, formerly known as Niger Delta Exploration and Production Plc (NDEP), changed its name to Aradel Holdings at its 30th anniversary.

Ladi Jadesimi, chairman of Aradel Holdings, said NDEP has been a prominent player in the business for decades and has a long-term perspective on energy provision, the global energy transition, and it looks for possibilities to develop technology that harnesses the many sources in Nigeria as well as other sub-Saharan nations.

