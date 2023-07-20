According to local authorities, a Chinese combined power plant close to Gantgawdaw Pegoda has stopped operations

Residents near the plant revealed that the cycle power plant began operations earlier this year

They say the heat sensor system used in the waste heat system stopped functioning

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Chinese-financed combined cycle power plant close to Gantgawdaw Pegoda in crisis-ridden Myanmar’s Arakn’s Kyaukphyu Township has discontinued operations.

A former parliament member for Arakan State, U Phoe San, confirmed the plant has shut down.

Locals reveal cause of plant shutdown

It is unclear if the shutdown of operations by the plant is connected to the ongoing crisis in the country.

According to people close to the plant, the cycle power plant began operations earlier this year, and the heat sensor system used in the waste heat system stopped functioning optimally, so the system was completely halted.

A power plant funded by China shuts down Credit: Myung J. Chun / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

A resident of Kyaukphyu said:

“The power plant will use 22 million cubic feet of gas per day from the Shwe natural gas project to produce 1 billion kWh annually. The power plant will generate 135 MW of electricity at 8.59 cents per unit when it operates. It is intended to create about 1,000 million kilowatt hours of power per year.

“As the thermal sensor system is not working, this plant cannot produce the 135 megawatts of electricity it is supposed to produce. If the megawatt is not enough, there will be difficulties in the processes that the junta will do.”

Plat to supply residential, commercial and industrial areas

Reports say the Myanmar Investment Commission permitted Power China Resources Co Ltd to build the power project three years ago, and it is expected to be fully operational later this year.

The plant will supply power to residential, industrial, and commercial areas in the state of Arakan and is a critical plant for the economic development of the local people in the state, per Myanmar’s regime deputy minister, Aung Zeya, during a trial run of the power plant in October last year.

According to Zeya, there are 374 villages in Kyaukphyu Township, and some 100 villages still lack access to grid electricity.

Nigeria, other African countries trapped by China with Debts, projects, analysts say

Legit.ng reported a recent attack on Chinese workers in a gold mine in the Central African Republic has thrown open the grudge of the people in Africa against the Belt and Road Initiative projects of China.

According to reports, on March 9, 2023, gunmen killed nine Chinese nationals after overpowering guards at a Chinese-operated gold mine.

Analysts believe China wants to establish dominance by multiplying heavy infrastructure projects in Africa.

Source: Legit.ng