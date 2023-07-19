In recent times, the fuel consumption pattern in Nigeria has taken a dramatic pattern as the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) in its latest report, showed that average daily petrol consumption in Nigeria fell by 28% in June 2023.

In other words, in the month of June, there was a notable decline in average daily petrol consumption, dropping to 48.43 million litres, compared to the previous average of 66.9 million litres.

As fuel consumption patterns in Nigeria undergo significant changes, it is crucial to explore the underlying causes that have led to this transformation.

From the removal of subsidies to the adoption of alternative energy sources, several factors have contributed to the reduction in fuel consumption across the country.

In this listicle, we delve into six key factors shaping this trend and their implications for Nigeria's energy landscape.

Subsidy removal

The removal of fuel subsidies as announced by President Bola Tinubu in May 2023, played a pivotal role in reducing fuel consumption in Nigeria.

With the subsidy removal, the market-driven pricing system brought about increased petrol prices, prompting individuals to be more conscious of their fuel usage.

This shift in pricing dynamics led to greater fuel efficiency as consumers sought to minimize their expenditure on fuel.

Adoption of alternatives to petrol

The adoption of alternative energy sources has also contributed to the reduction in fuel consumption.

Nigerians have increasingly embraced renewable energy options such as solar power for residential and commercial purposes.

Additionally, the use of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for cooking and electricity generation via gas-operated generators has gained popularity, reducing the reliance on traditional petroleum motor spirit (PMS).

Improved electricity supply

A notable factor impacting fuel consumption reduction in Nigeria is the improvement in electricity supply.

Many electricity consumers across Nigeria have testified to improved power supply in their localities, hence less need for petrol to fuel generators.

As power generation and distribution have become more reliable and accessible, individuals and businesses have relied less on diesel and petrol generators, thereby decreasing the demand for fuel.

The availability of stable electricity has offered an attractive alternative to traditional fuel consumption.

Reduced purchasing power

Economic factors, such as reduced purchasing power, have also contributed to the decline in fuel consumption.

The fuel subsidy removal brought about economic downturn including hike in food prices and increased transportation costs.

The fluctuating economy and inflationary pressures have led to a decrease in disposable income for many Nigerians.

As a result, individuals have become more conscious of their fuel usage, opting for more efficient transportation modes and consolidating their travel needs to save costs.

Responsible fuel consumption

Awareness campaigns promoting responsible fuel consumption have had a positive impact on reducing fuel usage.

Initiatives encouraging eco-driving practices, such as carpooling, proper vehicle maintenance, and efficient driving techniques, have gained traction, especially on social media.

These campaigns have raised awareness about the environmental and economic benefits of responsible fuel consumption, influencing individuals to adopt more efficient habits.

Lifestyle modifications

Changes in lifestyle patterns have also contributed to the reduction in fuel consumption.

Urbanization and the increasing availability of amenities and services within close proximity have led to a shift in commuting habits.

More individuals now opt for walking, cycling, or using public transportation for shorter distances, minimizing the need for private vehicles and, subsequently, reducing fuel consumption.

Time to consider alternative energy

The reduction in fuel consumption in Nigeria can be attributed to a combination of factors, ranging from policy changes to individual behavioral adjustments.

The removal of fuel subsidies, the adoption of alternative energy sources, improved electricity supply, reduced purchasing power, responsible fuel consumption practices, and lifestyle modifications have all played crucial roles in shaping this shift.

As Nigeria continues to explore sustainable energy solutions and promote efficient fuel usage, it is essential to consider these factors and their implications for a greener, more resilient energy future.

FG plans 9,000 filling stations for autogas co-location

In a recent communication, the Nigeria Institute of Transport Technology (NITT) revealed that the Nigerian government has granted permission to over 9,000 fuel stations across the country to commence the distribution of autogas.

According to a report by Legit.ng, these selected filling stations in Nigeria have been officially designated as suitable locations for dispensing autogas.

The federal government confirms that there are over 9,000 licensed filling stations throughout Nigeria that are equipped to accommodate the facilities needed for autogas fuel distribution.

