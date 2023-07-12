House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to reconsider the ban on petrol sales in border towns

The House of Representatives has tasked the Federal Government to lift the ban on the sale of petrol in border communities, citing the removal of fuel subsidy.

It would be recalled that on May 29, 2023, during his inauguration speech, President Bola Tinubu announced to Nigerians the end of fuel subsidy regime in Nigeria.

Adegboyega Isiaka, a house of representative member of the (APC-Ogun) adopted the motion at the plenary in Abuja on Tuesday, The Guardian reports.

Highlighting that Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) had in November 2019 banned the sale and supply of petrol in communities within 20 kilometres of the Nigerian border, Isiaka noted that the essence was to facilitate the prevention of subsidised petroleum products smuggled into neighbouring countries.

He stated that the ban no longer serves its purpose considering that the government had removed subsidies on fuel.

He therefore called for the lifting of the ban which according to him had caused untold hardship on millions of Nigerians living and conducting businesses within the affected area.

House claim ban negative impact on the communitites

He also added that the ban continued to impact negatively on the socio-economic activities in the affected areas as residents had to travel kilometers to get the products or pay extra amount to secure the products for their daily needs.

While the House adopted the motion, it urged NCS and other relevant government agencies to ensure immediate lifting of the ban and also mandated the Committee on Customs and Excise when constituted to ensure compliance.

