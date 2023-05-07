Reducing your electricity consumption will reflect in your electricity cost and save you some money.

Electricity bill is one of the many bills that one considers every end of the month and it would only make sense to reduce it.

Saving energy doesn't have to be difficult and uncomfortable if you follow these simple tips.

In a world where electricity distribution companies are continuously hiking electricity tariffs and consumers have to pay high costs, saving energy at home has become more important than ever before.

If you are tired of constantly paying high energy bills and want to start saving money, look no further as we have got some fantastic tips on how you can save energy and reduce your bills.

By reducing your energy consumption, you would not only save money but also give you peace of mind. Here are some tips on how to save energy at home.

Electricity, bill, light bulb and woman checking bills Photo credit - NERC, Eco LED Mart, Money Law

Source: UGC

Turning off the lights when leaving a room

One sure way to reduce electricity consumption in your home is to always turn off the lights when not in a room. It is quite easy to forget to do this every time, but you can cultivate a conscious habit of doing this. You may never imagine the amount of electricity cost you will be saving by just merely doing this.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Disconnect all energy-draining appliances

It may interest you to know that most electronic appliances drains a significant amount of electricity when they are switched off. One of the simplest ways to save energy is by turning off appliances when not in use.

Leaving electronics plugged in when not in use is one of the most common ways that we waste electricity. This is known as standby power or vampire power, and it can account for up to 10% of your electricity bill.

Unplugging electronics such as TVs, microwaves, video game consoles, standing fans, computers, and chargers when not in use can save a significant amount of electricity and reduce your energy bills.

Opt for energy-efficient appliances

Investing in energy-efficient appliances can also save you money on your energy bills. Look for appliances with an energy-efficient rating, such as A+++ or A++. These appliances use less energy and can save you a lot in electricity costs.

When shopping for appliances, look for features that can help reduce energy consumption. For example, a dishwasher with a delayed start function can be programmed to run during off-peak hours when energy rates are lower.

Additionally, appliances with smart technology can automatically adjust their settings to optimize energy usage and reduce waste.

Use energy-efficient lighting

Switching to energy-efficient lighting can also save you money on your energy bills. LED light bulbs, for example, use up to 90% less energy than traditional incandescent bulbs. They also last longer, so you won't have to replace them as often.

In addition to LED bulbs, there are other ways to make your lighting more energy-efficient. Installing motion sensors or timers can ensure that lights are only on when they are needed.

Use fans instead of air conditioners

We all love the comfort of having an air conditioner in our homes, but they do not have to come on all the time or else one would have to deal with high electricity bill.

You can have ceiling or standing fans complement your ACs in your sitting rooms and bedrooms. When the weather is not too hot, you can simply use the fans intermittently with the ACs.

In conclusion, saving energy doesn't have to be difficult or expensive. By making small changes to your daily routine and using your appliances more efficiently, you can save money and reduce your carbon footprint.

So, take a look around your home today and see where you can make some changes. So, start implementing these tips today and start seeing the savings on your energy bills. Your wallet and the planet will thank you for it!

Nigerians owe N90billion electricity bill

In a related Legit.ng report, out of every N10 worth of energy sold to Nigerians, as much as N3.47 remained uncollected.

This is according to an analysis of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) latest report.

The report noted over N90.09billion is been owed by registered electricity consumers for electricity supplied from September to December of 2020.

The amount owed is enough to build a 220-megawatt power plant using global market prices which puts the cost of building a one-megawatt power plant at $1 million.

That’s more than enough to power all the government’s ministries, departments and agencies and just enough for the homes of 220,000 households or at least one million people with the assumption of four people per household.

Source: Legit.ng