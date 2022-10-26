Nigerians' access to electricity is set to be significantly reduced due to a new federal government directive

According to a report, the FG has ordered power generation companies to reduce their workload

Nigeria has 28 power generation companies, with three hydroelectric stations and 25 thermal stations

The federal government has directed power generation companies to reduce the amount of power they generate.

According to a report by Leadership, the National Control Centre (NCC) in Osogbo, Osun state, instructed some power generation companies to reduce their generation to the national grid at 12 midnight.

The instruction is coming following load rejection by Distribution Companies (DisCos).

Joy Ogaji, the managing director/CEO of the Association of Power Generation Companies (APGC), confirmed the development saying that the instruction was necessary because of too much frequency.

According to her, high frequency means that the electricity generated by the GenCos is much more than what can be taken by the distribution companies.

she explained:

"So while generation is high, the distribution infrastructure to get the power to the consumers is grossly inadequate, hence the disconnect."

Ogaji further revealed that the NCC directive to GenCos is not the first time despite inadequate electricity supply to consumers across the country.

GenCos operation in Nigeria

The installed generation capacity in Nigeria is approximately 13,000 MW, with hydropower (water) and thermal (gas) power sources accounting for 12.5% and 87.5 percent of total capacity, respectively.

However, for many years, only 3,500MW to 5,000MW has been available for onward transmission to the final consumer.

In fact, checks on the Nigerian electricity system operators show that as of Wednesday, the peak generation recorded was 4,354.90 MW while Nigerians' demand is 19,798MW.

