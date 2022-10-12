Nigeria has a long list of oil wells owners, most of which are foreign oil companies with several oil wells

Among the top owners of oil wells in the country include NNPC and other lesser-known operators in the country

Energy experts have said the Nigerian oil industry is opaque, with people owning oil wells via proxies

Seven thousand oil wells were drilled in Nigeria as far back as 1938 and as recently as December 2008.

The ownership of wells in Nigeria is very opaque, with reports saying some unknown entities and highly placed individuals have cornered using proxies.

About 75 known oil well operators exist in Nigeria as of December 2020.

Shell

The company operates 2,678 oil wells in Nigeria, having begun operation in 1937.

Shell has about 63 drilling locations, seven gas shows, 50 plugged and abandoned gas shows, 278 plugged and abandoned oil shows, etc.

Mobil Nigeria (11 Plc)

Mobile Nigeria operates 843 wells in the country. The original status indicates that it has 12 drilling locations. In addition, 18 plugged and abandoned gas shows, and 45 plugged and abandoned oil shows, among others.

Agip:

The firm operates 548 wells in Nigeria, with original status data showing that it has 15 drilling locations, one gas show, eight plugged and abandoned gas shows, etc.

Elf

According to recent data, Elf operates 526 oil wells in Nigeria with the original status of 15 plugged and abandoned gas shows, two oil shows, et al.

Gulf Oil, now Chevron

It operates 505 oil wells in Nigeria with an original status showing five drilling locations, 12 plugged and abandoned gas shows, and 48 plugged and abandoned oil shows, among others.

ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Nigeria has 235 oil wells in Nigeria with an original status indicating one drilling location, one plugged and abandoned oil shows, one plugged and abandoned oil and gas-producing shows, etc.

Addax

The company operates 206 oil wells in Nigeria. The original status shows that it has one drilling location, two oil shows, one plugged and abandoned shows, 45 plugged and abandoned oil wells, 3 suspended gas-producing wells and 84 wells tested with oil.

MRS

The latest oil company, formally known as Texaco, operates 180 wells in Nigeria with original status data showing 4 drilling locations, four plugged and abandoned oil and gas shows, etc.

Total

Total operates 122 oil wells in Nigeria, with original data showing 13 plugged and abandoned wells, three suspended gas injectors, five plugged and abandoned gas producers, and 25 suspended oil producers, among others.

NNPC

The company operates 122 oil wells in the country with one oil and gas show, 13 plugged and abandoned wells, three suspended oil producers, and 25 suspended oil producers, among others.

Top 10 oil and gas companies in Nigeria and their websites

Legit.ng reported that man discovered the benefits of oil a long time ago.

Oil fields existed on the banks of the Euphrates as early as 4-6 thousand years before the 21st century. Approximately 700 years ago, the famous traveller Marco Polo visited the territory of modern Azerbaijan and described it in his notes as "earth oil", which "cannot be eaten, but it burns and heals camels well."

Oil and gas companies in Nigeria contribute more than 65% of the government's budget funds. Nigeria is the biggest producer and exporter of oil and gas in Africa. According to the USA Energy Information Administration, there are 17 billion to 22 billion barrels in Nigeria's oil reserves.

