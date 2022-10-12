Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp have said they have discovered an illegal oil dump site in Rivers

The facility, which is on a 10-plot property contains 170 industrial surface tanks of 1,000 litres each

The NSCDC Commandant in the state said about five people have been arrested and the site sealed

The fight against oil theft in Nigeria boosted on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, with the discovery of a huge dump site used to store illegal crude oil and refined petroleum products in the Agbada Community in River State.

The discovery is the latest in Nigeria’s fight against oil theft, illegal refineries and pipeline vandalism in the Niger Delta region which has crippled the country’s earnings from crude oil.

170,000 litres of stolen crude oil discovered

According to reports, about ten plots of fenced dump sites with 170 surface industrial tanks of 1,000 litres each and two metal storage tanks of about 5,500 capacity, less than two kilometres from the community near Heirs Oil and Gas.

The NSCDC Commandant in Rivers State, Michael Ogar confirmed this to journalists and said the Command’s Anti-vandal unit found the premises following a tip-off.

property sealed and given to the federal government

About four persons working at the site were arrested, including the gatekeeper and a supervisor.

The Commandant expressed worry over the closeness of the site to Agbada Flow Station and said a thorough investigation had commenced.

He said the site has been sealed and taken over by the NSCDC officials, and the property has been forfeited to the Nigerian government.

Ogar said officers would seal any building or facility where illegal oil bunkering activities are done and the property handed over to the federal government.

The suspects arrested at the site denied being involved in oil theft and said they carry out legitimate business there.

