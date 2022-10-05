The Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has said that it has recorded some success in the fight against oil theft

NNPC CEO Mele Kyari said the company had dismantled close to 400 illegal refinery sites in the Niger Delta

Also, Kyari said the company is aware of a 9-year-old illegal oil pipeline running into the sea in the area

The Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) is putting all its efforts into stopping the monstrous growing oil theft in Nigeria.

According to the company's Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, the firm has discovered and dismantled the operations of about 395 illegal refineries linked to the Forcados, a small town in the Niger Delta.

NNPC Chief Executve Officer, Mele Kyari Credit: NNPC

Source: Twitter

Hundreds illegal oil site, facilities destroyed

Kyari said the company had deactivated the illegal refineries, taken down 273 wooden boats, and ruined 374 illegal reservoirs and 1,561 metal tanks.

The NNPC boss stressed that the company has also seized over 49 trucks and burnt them down. In addition, about 898 oil pits and 219 sites have also been dismantled.

The NNPC's step is in reaction to the continued oil theft that has destroyed Nigeria's revenue and cut down its OPEC oil quota.

Nigeria's quota has declined from 1.8 million barrels per day to 1.2 million barrels to an abysmal one million daily.

Nine year old illegal oil pipeline discovered

The NNPC chairman also disclosed that the organisation had caught a whiff of an illegal connection of four kilometres into the sea from its primary Forcados line, which he estimates has been around for nine years.

According to reports, the helmsman of Nigeria's state-owned firm stated this on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, during a briefing with the Senate ad hoc committee on oil theft in Nigeria.

He said at the meeting that a criminal business of this volume seemed incredible and expressed dismay that such illegal operations exist in the country.

Kyari said:

"The Brass, Forcados, and the Bonny terminals, are all practically doing zero production today; the combined effect is that you have lost 600,000 barrels per day when you do a reality test. But we hope to restore production to the Forcados terminal, this is as a result of the security intervention that is ongoing."

Source: Legit.ng