Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, is not the owner of Mikano, the generator company

According to a statement by the company on Sunday, Atiku is neither affiliated nor own shares in the firm

The company stated that various social media reports linking the former vice president to it are untrue and fallacious

Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar does not own the power generating company, Mikano International, according to the company’s statement on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

The Punch reports that Mikano issued the statement which its Managing Director, Firas Mamlouk, signed and said that the generator company is neither owned nor affiliated with the erstwhile vice president.

Atiku trends on social media as Mikano owner

In various social media posts, it was claimed that Atiku owns Mikano International which was established in 1993 and deals with power generation, steel, fabrication, electrical products and solutions.

According to the company, Nigeria’s former Vice President and current presidential candidate PDP is not the owner of Mikano International Limited, the management of the firm announced on Sunday.

Labour party and APC members link Atiku to Mikano

Various reports have said that the Labour Party and the Tinubu Presidential Campaign Organisation had berated Abubakar on Friday for saying he would win the election next year.

The company said:

“This disclaimer is a notice to the general public that the news does not represent the true facts as it concerns Mikano International Limited.”

“Please be informed that Mikano International Limited is not owned, affiliated, associated, authorised, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with Atiku Abubakar, GCON. Members of the public are therefore advised to disregard the news.”

