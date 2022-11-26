The US government has announced changes to its non-immigrant visas for Nigerians

According to a statement issued by the US Mission in Nigeria, non-immigrant visa renewal now has a 48-month eligibility

The US decision comes as the United Kingdom goes tough on Nigerians due to an increase in the number of student dependents

The US Mission has stated that the eligible term for nonimmigrant visa renewals would be extended from 24 to 48 months.

Applicants whose prior U.S. visa expired within the last 48 months or will expire within the next three months are now eligible for visa renewal without an interview.

According to the US Mission, hundreds of visa renewal appointments are being made available to applicants who desire to renew their visas, BusinessDay reports.

US to give Nigeria a 48-month non-immigrant visa Credit: @usembassy

How to qualify for US visa non-immigrant visa

According to a statement issued by the US Mission on Friday, candidates who apply for a B1/B2, F, M, J (academic only), H, L, or C1/D (combined only) visa may be eligible for a visa renewal without an interview.

Such visa holders may also be eligible if their previous visa was issued in Nigeria and is of the same classification as the present application.

The prior visa must also have had full validity and multiple entrance privileges and have expired within the last 48 months or will expire within the following three months from the date of application.

The statement also said that applicants looking to qualify for the new offering must have all their passports covering the entire period since receiving the previous visa and the passport with the most recent visa.

Other expectations from applicants to the US

The waiver also covers applicants that have never been arrested or convicted of any crime or offence in the United States, even if they later received a waiver or pardon and those that have never worked without authorization or remained beyond their permitted time in the United States.

However, the mission made it clear that applicants won't be able to pick up their passports during the two-month processing period.

The US mission added:

“Each applicant must individually meet the criteria; minors can apply without an interview only if they meet the eligibility criteria on their own"

UK set to ban foreign students from entry

Meanwhile, the government of the United Kingdom is contemplating reducing the number of student immigrants in the nation.

The UK is particularly concerned with ensuring that Nigerian students and other nationals only apply to top universities.

This is due to an increased number of students admitted and family members accompanying them.

